Agri Minister tells farmers to ‘go home’, says Bill to repeal laws will be tabled Monday

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Saturday urged farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders to return home, saying there was “no point” continuing the agitation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on the decision to repeal the three farm laws. Tomar confirmed that the Bill to repeal the laws would be tabled on Monday, the first day of the winter session of Parliament.

“After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing the farmers’ agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home,” Tomar said in a statement to news agency ANI.

In a televised address on November 19, PM Modi had announced that the three contentious farm laws would be repealed, and a committee, comprising representatives of the central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists and agricultural economists, set up to ensure decisions on issues related to agriculture be “effective and transparent”.

Thousands of farmers descended on the national capital this week to mark the one year anniversary of the agitation on Friday. While celebrating PM Modi’s announcements, farmers said they would continue their protest for a guarantee of fair Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the withdrawal of cases against them, among other things.

Tomar said Saturday reiterated that the committee set up by the government would look into farmers’ demand for a fair MSP, and state governments would decide on the cases registered against protesters.

“With the constitution of this committee, farmers’ demand on MSP stands fulfilled,” Tomar said.

“As far as cases registered during the protest are concerned, it comes under the jurisdiction of state governments and they will take a decision. State governments will decide on the issue of compensation too, as per their state policy,” he added.