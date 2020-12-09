In draft proposal to farmers, Centre offers ‘written assurance’ on MSP, but no word on repealing three laws

The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, has also been canceled.

With the farmers’ protests at Delhi borders showing no signs of abating, the central government Wednesday sought to allay their concerns by proposing to give a “written assurance” that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue.

The draft proposal, however, doesn’t mention anything about the main demand of protesting farmers for the repeal of the laws. It mentioned that the government is willing to amend a total of seven issues in the troika of laws including the provisions that the farmers believe are detrimental for the APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee) mandi system.

Home Minister Amit Shah in Tuesday night’s meeting with the union leaders had stated that the government would send a draft proposal on key issues raised by the farmers regarding the three farm laws, even though the meeting had failed to defuse the situation with the protesting farmers. The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was also cancelled.

On farmers’ apprehensions that mandis would weaken after the new laws, the government said an amendment can be made wherein state governments can register the traders operating outside mandis. States can also impose tax and cess as they used in APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) mandis on them, the Centre’s proposal said.

The draft proposal was dispatched to the 13 farmer unions which are agitating to repeal the three farm laws passed in Parliament in September.

In the proposal, sent by Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, the government said it is ready to consider with an open heart the objections which farmers have on the new farm laws. “The government has tried to address the concerns of farmers with an open heart and with respect for the farming community of the country. The government appeals the Kisan unions to end their agitation,” it said.

Here are the key highlights of the draft proposal sent to farmers:

🔴On concerns based on the possibility of farmers being duped as anyone having a mere PAN card is allowed to trade outside APMC mandis, the government said to rule out such apprehensions, the state governments can be given the power to register such traders and make rules keeping in mind the local situation of farmers.

🔴On the issue of farmers not getting the right to appeal in civil courts for dispute resolution, the government said it is open to making an amendment to provide for an appeal in civil courts. Currently, the dispute resolution is at SDM level.

🔴Addressing the concerns that big corporates will take over farmlands, the government said it has already been made clear in the laws, but still, for clarity’s sake, it can be written that no buyer can take loans against farmland nor any such condition will be made to farmers.

🔴On attaching farmland under contract farming, the government said the existing provision is clear but still it can be clarified further if required.

🔴On fear about the scrapping of the MSP regime and shifting of trade to private players, the government said it is ready to give a written assurance that the existing MSP will continue.

🔴On demands to scrap the proposed Electricity Amendment bill 2020, the government said there won”t be any change in the existing system of electricity bill payment for farmers.

🔴On farmers’ demand to scrap the Air Quality Management of NCR Ordinance 2020, under which there is the provision of penalty for stubble burning, the government said it is ready to find an appropriate solution.

🔴The draft proposal has been sent to 13 farm union leaders including Joginder Singh Urgrahan of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), one of the biggest among nearly 40 agitating unions. “Farmer unions have received the draft proposal from the government,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait told PTI.

🔴The government has proposed seven amendments in the two new laws — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

However, it has not touched The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 at all.

