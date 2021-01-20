scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Gabba win
Live now

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Tenth round of Centre-farmer talks today; SC to hear plea to stay R-Day tractor rally

Farmers' Protest Live News Updates: The farmers, meanwhile, are firm on their demand to repeal the three farm laws. Preparations are underway for the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2021 8:22:18 am
Farmers sit in protest against the new farm bill at Singhu border on January 19, 2021 (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: The tenth round of talks between the government and representatives of protesting farmers on controversial new farm laws will take place today, as the agitation enters 56th day on Wednesday. The talks which were originally planned for Tuesday were pushed back by a day to January 20, with the Centre saying both sides want to resolve the stalemate at the earliest but it was getting delayed due to the involvement of people of other ideologies.

The farmers, meanwhile, are firm on their demand to repeal the laws. Preparations are underway for the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day. Police sources said they tried to convince farmers to hold their protest on KMP Expressway and not march towards Kisan Ghat or take other routes, but couldn’t reach an agreement. The Supreme Court will take up the matter again for hearing today. On Monday, the court had said it was for the Delhi police to decide on the law and order situation.

In other news, the Supreme Court-appointed committee of experts held its first meeting in New Delhi Tuesday, and its members said they would “try to convince” the protesting farmers while seeking views of other farmer organisations and the government. Amid apprehensions among the farmer bodies over the members chosen for the committee, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde observed that a person will not be disqualified from being a member of any committee merely because he or she previously held an opinion on the subject being considered by it.

Live Blog

Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Protest enters 56th day; Tenth round of talks between Centre and farm unions today; Supreme Court to hear Delhi Police's plea to stay tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day; SC appointed panel holds first meeting. Follow latest news on 'Dilli Chalo' protest below

08:22 (IST)20 Jan 2021
Welcome

Welcome to The Indian Express live blog

The tenth round of talks between the government and representatives of protesting farmers on controversial new farm laws will take place today, as the agitation enters its 56th day on Wednesday. The Supreme Court will also take up Delhi Police's plea to stay tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day

Follow this space to track the latest news and developments 

At the Singhu border, Tuesday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha)

A day ahead of the next round of talks between the Centre and farmer unions opposed to the new agriculture laws, the Supreme Court-appointed committee of experts held its first meeting in New Delhi Tuesday, and its members said they would “try to convince” the protesting farmers while seeking views of other farmer organisations and the government.

Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat, addressing the press along with the two other members of the committee, agricultural economists Parmod Kumar Joshi and Ashok Gulati, said: “Committee members will keep aside their personal ideology on the farm laws while preparing the report to be submitted to the Supreme Court. We have to listen to the agitating farmers and other farmers on what they want. Our duty is to listen to them and place it before the Supreme Court. We are not here to impose our ideology.”

Yet Ghanwat, while responding to questions from reporters, said: “I want to tell the agitating farmers that the laws in place in the country for the last 70 years were not in the interest of the farmers… 4.5 lakh farmers have committed suicide due to this. If the farmer is becoming poor, and burdened with debt, then some changes are needed. When the changes were taking place, this movement (against the laws) started. We too were not entirely in favour of the laws. We also wanted some changes, some corrections. If these (new laws) are repealed, then any party that comes to power in the next 50-60 years will not have the patience to touch these laws, and the farmer will keep dying.”

Urging the unions to sit across the table, Ghanwat said: “Cooperate with us to bring those reforms, cooperate with the committee, you and we are one. I am a farmer leader. I have often led thousands of farmers from Maharashtra to help the farmers of Punjab. There is no question of enmity… Whether what they have to say is right or wrong, that can be decided by sitting face-to-face. We can be wrong, they can also be wrong. All can sit together and omit the wrong… what is right will be placed before the Supreme Court.”

Within hours of the meeting – three members of the panel met since the fourth member, Bhupinder Singh Mann, president of BKU (Mann) and chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee, recused himself from the panel on January 14 — unions opposed to the laws, and camping at the gates of Delhi since November 26, reiterated that they would not appear before the panel.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.