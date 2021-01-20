Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Tenth round of Centre-farmer talks today; SC to hear plea to stay R-Day tractor rally

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: The tenth round of talks between the government and representatives of protesting farmers on controversial new farm laws will take place today, as the agitation enters 56th day on Wednesday. The talks which were originally planned for Tuesday were pushed back by a day to January 20, with the Centre saying both sides want to resolve the stalemate at the earliest but it was getting delayed due to the involvement of people of other ideologies.
The farmers, meanwhile, are firm on their demand to repeal the laws. Preparations are underway for the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day. Police sources said they tried to convince farmers to hold their protest on KMP Expressway and not march towards Kisan Ghat or take other routes, but couldn’t reach an agreement. The Supreme Court will take up the matter again for hearing today. On Monday, the court had said it was for the Delhi police to decide on the law and order situation.
In other news, the Supreme Court-appointed committee of experts held its first meeting in New Delhi Tuesday, and its members said they would “try to convince” the protesting farmers while seeking views of other farmer organisations and the government. Amid apprehensions among the farmer bodies over the members chosen for the committee, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde observed that a person will not be disqualified from being a member of any committee merely because he or she previously held an opinion on the subject being considered by it.
