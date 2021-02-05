Farmers Protest Live: Rakesh Tikait says no Feb 6 ‘chakka jaam’ in Delhi

Delhi Farmers Protest Live Updates: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait Friday said that the ‘Chakka Jam’ (blockading of roads as a form of protest) planned on February 6 will not take place in Delhi, but will be done in other parts of the National Capital Region and the rest of the country, including the southern states.
“Dilli mein hum nahi kar rahe, wahan to raja ne khud qile-bandi kar li hai humare jaam karne ki zaroorat hi nahi hai (We are not going to do anything in Delhi, the king there has already fortified it, there is no need for us to do a blockade now),” he said, taking a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fortification of the protest sites at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, after the US State Department backed the Centre’s contentious new farm laws but flagged the internet restrictions in and around protest sites, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day evoked similar sentiments in India as the recent siege on Capitol Hill.
Addressing the issue of internet restrictions, the government said that it was done to prevent further violence. “The temporary measures with regard to internet access in certain parts of the NCR region were therefore understandably undertaken to prevent further violence,” it added.
Wary of the protracted farmers’ agitation in the capital and the Republic Day incident at Red Fort, the Punjab government has stepped up efforts to reach out to the Centre to work towards an early resolution, sources told The Indian Express. Some top state officials have been camping in Delhi and are in constant touch with both the protesting farmers and the Centre.
Also, the Shamli district administration has denied permission for the fifth mahapanchayat in west UP at Bhainswal village on Friday, citing “unruly behaviour by farmers” at the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day and “violation of Covid guidelines” by protesters.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the movement at Delhi’s outskirts could continue till October this year and would be supported by villagers. He also took a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fortification of the protest sites at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu as he shared with the press the details of the proposed February 6 ‘chakka jaam’ (blockading of roads as a form of protest).
"Dilli mein hum nahi kar rahe, wahan to raja ne khud qile-bandi kar li hai humare jaam karne ki zaroorat hi nahi hai (We are not going to do anything in Delhi, the king there has already fortified it, there is no need for us to do a blockade now),” he told reporters.
He said the blockade will not be done in Delhi but will take place in other parts of the National Capital Region, which comprises parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, and the rest of country including the southern states. (PTI)
The BJP has issued a has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from February 8 to February 12 to support the government's stand as some "very important" business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the House.
"All BJP members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha from Monday, February 8 to February 12," the party said in a statement (ANI)
A day after the Ministry of External Affairs slammed “celebrities and others” — in the wake of comments by pop icon Rihanna and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg in support of farmer protests — the Biden administration, making its first diplomatic intervention with New Delhi after assuming office, waded into the issue of protests and Internet restrictions in and around the protest sites.
Stating that it “encouraged” differences between the parties to be resolved “through dialogue”, the US administration “welcomed steps that would improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater private sector investment” — a reference to the three farm laws at the centre of the protest. The remarks were seen by New Delhi as an endorsement of the laws. Read the report here.