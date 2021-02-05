Farmers Protest Live: Rakesh Tikait says no Feb 6 ‘chakka jaam’ in Delhi

Farmers at Singhu border. (Express File Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Farmers Protest Live Updates: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait Friday said that the ‘Chakka Jam’ (blockading of roads as a form of protest) planned on February 6 will not take place in Delhi, but will be done in other parts of the National Capital Region and the rest of the country, including the southern states.

“Dilli mein hum nahi kar rahe, wahan to raja ne khud qile-bandi kar li hai humare jaam karne ki zaroorat hi nahi hai (We are not going to do anything in Delhi, the king there has already fortified it, there is no need for us to do a blockade now),” he said, taking a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fortification of the protest sites at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, after the US State Department backed the Centre’s contentious new farm laws but flagged the internet restrictions in and around protest sites, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day evoked similar sentiments in India as the recent siege on Capitol Hill.

Addressing the issue of internet restrictions, the government said that it was done to prevent further violence. “The temporary measures with regard to internet access in certain parts of the NCR region were therefore understandably undertaken to prevent further violence,” it added.

Wary of the protracted farmers’ agitation in the capital and the Republic Day incident at Red Fort, the Punjab government has stepped up efforts to reach out to the Centre to work towards an early resolution, sources told The Indian Express. Some top state officials have been camping in Delhi and are in constant touch with both the protesting farmers and the Centre.

Also, the Shamli district administration has denied permission for the fifth mahapanchayat in west UP at Bhainswal village on Friday, citing “unruly behaviour by farmers” at the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day and “violation of Covid guidelines” by protesters.