Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Rakesh Tikait to attend Kandela mahapanchayat; MEA slams foreign celebs

A farmer at Singhu border during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) leader Rakesh Tikait is going to address a farmers’ mahapanchayat called by Kandela khap at Haryana’s Jind district On Wednesday. Huge numbers of people in tractors, trolleys, and their personal vehicles are reaching the venue with the organisers claiming there would be more than 50,000 in attendance.

The farmers’ protest received international support as teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, pop singer Rihana, and US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece come out in support against the Centre’s new agriculture laws. Reacting to this, the Ministry of External Affairs Wednesday said it is “unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a clutch of petitions demanding judicial investigations into the violence during the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day. The court also dismissed another petition seeking direction to the media not to declare farmers as ‘terrorists’ without any evidence.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that there could be no “formal” talks with the government until the multiple layers of barricading put up at the borders by the Delhi Police and the curtailment of internet services is lifted. Tikait said the police barricading could not stop the farmers and they were ready to continue their protests till October-November.