Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: SC to hear pleas on farm laws, ongoing farmers’ agitation at Delhi borders

A farmer lights a bidi, or hand-rolled tobacco, as he sits inside a tent with a fellow farmer, blocking a major highway in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, Friday. (AP)

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: With talks between the Centre and farmer unions on the new agriculture laws failing to make any headway even after the eighth round of talks, the Supreme Court will on Monday hear a clutch of petitions challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders. On Saturday, the Punjab government had said it has finalised petitions to challenge the newly enacted laws.

Today’s hearing assumes significance as the Centre and the farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their next meeting on January 15. During the last hearing, the top court, which had observed that there is no improvement on the ground regarding farmers’ protests, was told by the Centre that “healthy discussions” were going on between the government and the unions over all the issues and there was a good chance that both sides may come to a conclusion in the near future.

While hearing the pleas on the issue of farmers’ protest, the top court had on December 17 said that the agitation should be allowed to continue “without impediment” and this court will not “interfere” with it as the right to protest is a fundamental right.

Meanwhile, the Consortium of Indian Farmers Associations (CIFA approached the Supreme Court, seeking to be heard in the challenge to the farm laws. In a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian – this is the bench hearing the challenge to the laws and petitions against protests by farmers — CIFA chief advisor P Chengal Reddy sought directions to the Government of India “to hold consultations with other farmer associations in other parts of the country before changing any provisions of the Acts”.

Meanwhile, forced to scrap his visit to Karnal Sunday after farm protesters took over the venue, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar accused Opposition parties and state BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni of inciting people to disrupt law and order, and insisted that the Centre will not repeal its new agriculture laws.