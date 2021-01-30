scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 30, 2021
Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Farmers launch day-long fast; 44 arrested for violence at Singhu border

Farmers' Protest Live News Updates: "The events on January 30 will be organised to spread the values of truth and non-violence," the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said in a statement.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2021 9:53:20 am
Protesters at Ghazipur on Friday (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Farmers Protest Live Update: Farmers protesting at the three sites at Delhi’s borders are holding a day-long fast, between 9 am and 5 pm, as they observe ‘Sadbhavna Divas’ to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “We appeal to everyone in the country to join us in observing fast on January 30,” a Kisan Ekta Morcha leader said during a press conference on Friday.  

“The farmers movement was peaceful and will be peaceful. The events on January 30 will be organised to spread the values of truth and non-violence. The way the government is spreading planned lies and violence in condemnable,” a statement issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) read. The SKM went on to allege that the BJP-led central government was “desperately plotting to kill this movement”, news agency ANI reported. 

Meanwhile, violence erupted at Singhu on Friday, for the first time since November 26 when the protests began there. An group of some 200 got past three layers of security barricades, claimed the farmers’ agitation had affected their livelihoods, and damaged tents and shelters while clashing with farm protesters.

With both sides throwing stones at each other, the Delhi Police later said that 44 people, including a 22-year-old man who allegedly attacked a sub-inspector with a sword, were arrested. Sources told The Indian Express all those arrested were farm protesters.

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind told Parliament the Supreme Court had stayed implementation of the three contentious farm laws and the government “respects the decision of the apex court and shall abide by it”.

Farmers' protest Live News Updates: Farmers launch day-long fast to observe 'Sadbhavna Divas', marking Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary; 44 arrested for violence at Singhu; support grows for Tikait at Ghazipur protest site; and more. Follow latest news and updates below.

09:53 (IST)30 Jan 2021
Violence erupts for the first time in Singhu

For the first time since November 26, when the sit-in started there, violence erupted at the farm protest site in Singhu. In full view of police who kept watching, an estimated group of 200 got past three layers of security barricades Friday, claimed that the farmers’ agitation had affected their livelihood, and damaged tents and shelters while clashing with farm protesters.

The Delhi Police later said that 44 people, including a 22-year-old man who allegedly attacked a sub-inspector with a sword, were arrested. Sources told The Indian Express all those arrested were farm protesters. Read more here.

Farmers protest, Republic Day, agriculture bill, Farm law, democracy, dissent, Indian democracy, Indian express editorial, Indian express news The leaders of the farmers protest will be targeted with all the national security arsenal that the state has used in previous protests, from Bhima Koregaon to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Addressing the violent clashes that broke out between farmers and the Delhi Police at Red Fort on Republic day, President Ramnath Kovind said, “My government has always respected freedom of expression and holding of peaceful agitations in a democratic set-up. However, the recent acts of dishonouring the National Flag and showing disrespect to the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day are unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, stating that he had been been warning for a long time that Pakistan will try to exploit the unrest over the farm laws to disturb Punjab’s peace, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Friday said central agencies should investigate into possible role of the neighbouring country in the recent disturbances and violence during the farmers’ agitation in Delhi.

“What is happening and what happened at Singhu today is what Pakistan wants,” said Amarinder.

