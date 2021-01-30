Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Farmers launch day-long fast; 44 arrested for violence at Singhu border

Protesters at Ghazipur on Friday (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Farmers Protest Live Update: Farmers protesting at the three sites at Delhi’s borders are holding a day-long fast, between 9 am and 5 pm, as they observe ‘Sadbhavna Divas’ to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “We appeal to everyone in the country to join us in observing fast on January 30,” a Kisan Ekta Morcha leader said during a press conference on Friday.

“The farmers movement was peaceful and will be peaceful. The events on January 30 will be organised to spread the values of truth and non-violence. The way the government is spreading planned lies and violence in condemnable,” a statement issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) read. The SKM went on to allege that the BJP-led central government was “desperately plotting to kill this movement”, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, violence erupted at Singhu on Friday, for the first time since November 26 when the protests began there. An group of some 200 got past three layers of security barricades, claimed the farmers’ agitation had affected their livelihoods, and damaged tents and shelters while clashing with farm protesters.

With both sides throwing stones at each other, the Delhi Police later said that 44 people, including a 22-year-old man who allegedly attacked a sub-inspector with a sword, were arrested. Sources told The Indian Express all those arrested were farm protesters.

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind told Parliament the Supreme Court had stayed implementation of the three contentious farm laws and the government “respects the decision of the apex court and shall abide by it”.