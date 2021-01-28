Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: 25 FIRs over Republic Day violence; Parliament march called off

scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 28, 2021
January 28, 2021
At Ghazipur border, a day after the Republic Day violence in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: The Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs over the Republic Day violence in the national capital, and booked over 30 farm union leaders, who have been in talks with the Centre for the last two months, over the three farm laws for rioting, criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and robbery. It said “the rioters/protesters and their leaders had a pre-planned objective of not following the mutually agreed route” leading to the violence. At least 19 people have been arrested and 50 detained in connection with the violence so far.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farmer unions, has called off the march to Parliament House on February 1. However, it said the farmers agitation would continue and there would be public meetings and hunger strikes across the country on January 30. Two organisations have withdrawn from the protests at Delhi’s borders following the violence.

Meanwhile, sources told The Indian Express the central government wants to resume talks with farmer unions only after its offers are accepted. “They lost a good opportunity… They have (now) lost the moral authority. Now, we have to see whether they accept that offer or they come with a counter proposal,” a source said.

The three protest sites on the borders of Delhi — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — were subdued and a lot emptier on Wednesday, a day after the violence. Protesters held different opinions of what transpired, from admitting fault and saying the violence was “wrong” to blaming “mischievous elements” and insisting it was a “ploy” to defame protesters.

Republic Day violence: Police file 25 FIRs, book over 30 farm leaders part of talks

A day after the Republic Day violence, when hundreds of protesters forced their way into the Capital and stormed the Red Fort, the Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs, including against over 30 of the 40 farm union leaders who were involved in talks with the Centre over the last few months. Here are the names of those booked

At Red Fort on January 27, 2021 (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

After two months of peaceful protests at Delhi's borders and 11 rounds of negotiations with the central government, the Republic Day tractor parade spiralled into chaos Tuesday. One protester died when his tractor overturned while ramming a road barrier at ITO, and scores were injured, as mobs resorted to violence and vandalism while forcing their way to the Red Fort and hoisting their flag there.

The Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs after the violence, and booked 37 of the farm leaders who were involved in the talks.

The six SKM spokespersons who have been named are: Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president, BKU (Sidhupur); Balbir Singh Rajewal, president, BKU (Rajewal); Darshan Pal, president, Krantikari Kisan Union; Rakesh Tikait, president, BKU; Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha; Yogendra Yadav, president, Swaraj Party India. Barring Yogendra Yadav, all the others took part in the talks with the government.

The others who were also among the farm union representatives involved in talks with the Centre and have been named in the FIR are: Boota Singh Burjgill, president, BKU Dakaunda; Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, president, Kirti Kisan Union; Ruldu Singh Mansa, president, Punjab Kisan Union; Inderjit Singh, president, Kisan Sangharsh Committee; Harjinder Singh Tanda, president, Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab; Gurbaksh Singh, president, Jai Kisan Andolan; Satnam Singh Pannu, president, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee; Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, president, Kisan Sanghrash Committee; Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president, BKU-Ugrahan; Surjit Singh Phool, president, BKU Krantikari; Harmeet Singh Kadian, president, BKU Kadian; Satnam Singh Sahni, general secretary, BKU (Doaba); Bogh Singh Mansa, president, BKU (Mansa); Balwinder Singh Aulakh, president, Majha Kisan Committee; Satnam Singh Behru, president, Indian Farmers Association; Bharat Boota Singh Shadipur, president, Bharti Kisan Manch; Baldev Singh Sirsa, president, Lok Bhalai Insaaf Welfare Society; Jagbir Singh Tanda, president, Doaba Kisan Samiti; Mukesh Chandra, Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee; Sukhpal Singh Daffar, president, Ganna Sangharsh Committee; Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary, BKU Lakhowal; Kirpal Singh Nathuwala, president, Kisan Bachao Morcha; Prem Singh Bhangu, president, All India Kisan Federation, Punjab unit; Gurnam Singh Chaduni, president, BKU Haryana; Kavita Kuruganti, Mahila Kisan Adhikaar Manch; Rishipal Ambavatta, president, BKU Ambavatta; Prem Singh Gehlot, president, All India Kisan Mahasabha, Haryana Unit.

One of the FIRs, on the Red Fort incident, names Punjabi film actor Deep Sidhu and Lakhbir Singh Sidhana alias Lakha Sidhana, gangster-turned-politician and president of the Malwa Youth Federation.

