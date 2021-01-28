Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: 25 FIRs over Republic Day violence; Parliament march called off

At Ghazipur border, a day after the Republic Day violence in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: The Delhi Police has registered 25 FIRs over the Republic Day violence in the national capital, and booked over 30 farm union leaders, who have been in talks with the Centre for the last two months, over the three farm laws for rioting, criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and robbery. It said “the rioters/protesters and their leaders had a pre-planned objective of not following the mutually agreed route” leading to the violence. At least 19 people have been arrested and 50 detained in connection with the violence so far.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farmer unions, has called off the march to Parliament House on February 1. However, it said the farmers agitation would continue and there would be public meetings and hunger strikes across the country on January 30. Two organisations have withdrawn from the protests at Delhi’s borders following the violence.

Meanwhile, sources told The Indian Express the central government wants to resume talks with farmer unions only after its offers are accepted. “They lost a good opportunity… They have (now) lost the moral authority. Now, we have to see whether they accept that offer or they come with a counter proposal,” a source said.

The three protest sites on the borders of Delhi — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — were subdued and a lot emptier on Wednesday, a day after the violence. Protesters held different opinions of what transpired, from admitting fault and saying the violence was “wrong” to blaming “mischievous elements” and insisting it was a “ploy” to defame protesters.

(Reports by ENS Delhi, C handigarh)