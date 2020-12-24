Delhi Police block Congress delegation from meeting President over farm laws

Delhi Police stops Congress leaders from marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan (Twitter/@kcvenugopalmp)

The Delhi Police Thursday blocked a delegation of Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, from marching to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitting to President Ram Nath Kovind a memorandum against the farm laws. General Secretary of the party, K C Venugopal called it a “violation” of rights, and said the party “must be allowed to voice our concerns as the principle Opposition”.

The Congress delegation, comprising leaders in both Houses of Parliament and senior party members, was hoping to submit a petition signed by nearly 2 crore farmers and farm labourers from across the country.

A video posted by the party on Twitter this morning showed an assembly of leaders at the Congress headquarters ahead of the march. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those present. Pictures of trucks loaded with boxes of signed petitions were also shared.

Ahead of their march, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 at 24, Akbar Road, where the party’s office is situated.

“Today is a big day in the fight for farmers’ justice… Those who feed will win, and arrogant Modi will lose,” Surjewala tweeted.

“Congress party leaders led by Rahul Gandhi ji are taking the struggle of farmers today to the Hon’ble President of India seeking his intervention to annul the anti-farmer laws. An appeal signed by around 2 crore farmers and farm labourers from across the nation would be submitted,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

The Congress, which accused the government of passing the “anti-farmer” legislations in an “undemocratic fashion”, had launched its signature campaign against the farm laws in September. The party had asked its state units to collect signatures from farmers and Agriculture Produce Market Committee traders. It also organised virtual rallies in some parts of the country.

Lakhs of farmers are camping at Delhi’s borders, demanding a repeal of the three contentious laws.

