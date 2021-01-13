scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Agitation enters 50th day; Supreme Court panel to begin hearings in 10 days

Farmers' Protest Live News Updates: In response to the Supreme Court verdict, farmer unions announced they would not participate in the consultation process, and reiterated their demand for repeal of the laws.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, New Delhi | Updated: January 13, 2021 9:02:42 am
A mural at Singhu border in New Delhi, where farmers are protesting against the new farm bills, on Tuesday, January 12, 2020. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws and set up a four-member committee to make recommendations on the legislations after listening to all stakeholders. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde gave the panel two months to submit its report, which would help the court arrive at a “fair, equitable and just solution”.

The three laws are: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

The SC also sought by Wednesday an affidavit from the Centre on whether a banned organisation had extended support to the agitating farmers. In court, Attorney General K K Venugopal claimed “Khalistanis” had infiltrated the ongoing farmers’ protest, and said he would file an application with intelligence inputs.

In response to the verdict, farmer unions announced they would not participate in the consultation process, and reiterated their demand for repeal of the laws. Leaders welcomed the SC’s interim measure, but said it was “not a solution”. Calling the committee members “pro government”, they said the panel was a way to divert attention from the government, “so that pressure is lifted from them”, and farmers keep fighting in the court.

Meanwhile, with pressure mounting on Haryana’s BJP-JJP government, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala Tuesday reiterated there was no threat to the state’s coalition government. Their statement came after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Live Blog

Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Supreme Court stays implementation of farm laws; SC panel to begin hearing stakeholders in 10 days; SC seeks affidavit from Centre on 'Khalistani' support to protests; farmer unions say won't participate in consultation process; Khattar, Dushyant say no threat to Haryana govt. Read latest news and update below

08:58 (IST)13 Jan 2021
Farmers protest in Delhi enters 50th day

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the farmers' protest. Farmers have been camping at New Delhi's borders since November 26, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws that were enacted in September. Not just in the north, there are protests in some other parts of the country as well.

In an attempt to placate farmers, the central government has held eight rounds of talks with farmer unions to come to a consensus on the laws. However, these talks have remained inconclusive. With neither side backing down, farmers are planning to intensify their agitation on Republic Day, by entering the national capital in a tractor march.

Farm leaders address a press conference at Singhu border in New Delhi after the Supreme Court judgment on the farm laws, on Tuesday, January 12, 2020. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Supreme Court stays farm laws, names panel for talks

The Supreme Court has put on hold, until further orders, the implementation of the three contentious farm laws and named a committee to suggest what changes, if any, were needed after it listens to all sides. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, claimed negotiations between the farmers and the government had been fruitless and a "committee of experts" may "create a congenial atmosphere and improve the trust and confidence of the farmers".

It added that a stay of “implementation of all the three farm laws” may “assuage the hurt feelings” of protesting farmers and encourage them to come to the negotiating table with “confidence” and in “good faith”.

Farm unions welcome stay but reject panel: it’s pro-Govt

In a statement, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, spearheading the protests by farmer unions camping at the gates of Delhi since November 26, said: “We noted that the Court has ordered suspension of implementation of the laws temporarily. Suspending the implementation of the laws as an interim measure is welcome, but is not a solution and the farmer unions have not been asking for this solution, given the fact that the implementation can be reinstated… The Government must repeal the laws.”

The Morcha said it would not participate in “any such committee process”.

Most on Supreme Court committee have backed farm laws

All four members have publicly been in favour of the farm laws and none of them has supported the demands for repealing them. Three of the four believe the protesting farmers are misguided; they are unanimous in their view that the farm laws will benefit the farmers immensely.

There is no voice in the panel for the kind of reservations against the farm laws that the protesting farmers are raising. But between the four of them, the panel members bring several decades of experience, either as agricultural economists or farmer leaders.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.