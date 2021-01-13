Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Agitation enters 50th day; Supreme Court panel to begin hearings in 10 days

A mural at Singhu border in New Delhi, where farmers are protesting against the new farm bills, on Tuesday, January 12, 2020. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws and set up a four-member committee to make recommendations on the legislations after listening to all stakeholders. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde gave the panel two months to submit its report, which would help the court arrive at a “fair, equitable and just solution”.

The three laws are: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

The SC also sought by Wednesday an affidavit from the Centre on whether a banned organisation had extended support to the agitating farmers. In court, Attorney General K K Venugopal claimed “Khalistanis” had infiltrated the ongoing farmers’ protest, and said he would file an application with intelligence inputs.

In response to the verdict, farmer unions announced they would not participate in the consultation process, and reiterated their demand for repeal of the laws. Leaders welcomed the SC’s interim measure, but said it was “not a solution”. Calling the committee members “pro government”, they said the panel was a way to divert attention from the government, “so that pressure is lifted from them”, and farmers keep fighting in the court.

Meanwhile, with pressure mounting on Haryana’s BJP-JJP government, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala Tuesday reiterated there was no threat to the state’s coalition government. Their statement came after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.