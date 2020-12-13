Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Delhi Chalo march from Rajasthan, Haryana; first talk repeal, then anything else, say farmers

Farmers protest at Singhu border.

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Thousands of farmers –– protesting against the government’s three farm laws –– have announced a Delhi Chalo March on the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Sunday as they pledge to intensify their agitation. Farmers from South Haryana and Rajasthan will be moving towards the capital Sunday morning. Officials in Gurgaon and Nuh, parts of which fall along the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, have made elaborate arrangements to ensure law and order is maintained and traffic is not hindered. The farmers have also announced a hunger strike on December 14.

The union leaders on Saturday said they were ready to hold talks with the government provided they discussed repealing the three new farm laws before anything else. “We will not refuse a meeting with the government,” Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, president of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, said. “If the government wants to have a discussion, we are ready for that. But our main demand is that the three laws be scrapped… Until these laws are repealed, we will not go onto the fourth or fifth demand,” he added, while addressing a press conference at the Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Meanwhile, reacting to Union Minister Piyush Goyal accusation that the farmer protests are being hijacked by the hard Left and “Maoist” elements, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the founder of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), said there’s no let-up in the attacks by the government, only the language keeps changing. “First they called us Khalistani, then they called us Pakistani, now we are called Naxals. The language keeps changing, but there is no let-up in the attacks. And the same people harp on the importance of dialogue,” Ugrahan told The Sunday Express.

In other news, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held talks on Saturday with ministerial colleagues, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, and a group of farmer leaders who support the new agricultural laws, there appeared to be no breakthrough in the standoff with farmers.