Farmers’ protest LIVE Updates: Will prepare list of deaths during protest, want compensation, jobs, say farmers

Farmers' protest at Is Singhu border.

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: As the farmers’ protests against the three new farm laws at the Delhi border enters Day 22, the standoff between the protesting farmers and the government seems headed towards a Shaheen Bagh-like gridlock. The three weeks of farmers’ stir has got the ruling BJP to plan public meetings across the country. Taking a leaf from its CAA playbook, the party is getting its senior ministers and leaders to hold meetings with ‘pro-farm laws farmers’ groups to signal that the demand for repeal of the laws does not reflect a national farmer sentiment.

Three weeks into the stir, more than 20 people have died, say the protesters. The deceased, many of whom are from Punjab, died either of natural causes ostensibly aggravated by the harsh weather, or in road accidents, the protesters say. Farmer organisations at Singhu and Tikri say they are now preparing lists of these persons to help their families and will press for compensation. Meanwhile, family members of farmers who died by suicide in Punjab over the years joined the ongoing protest at Delhi’s Tikri border Wednesday, with a few widows and mothers of the deceased farmers saying that they intend to remain at the site for the duration of the protest.

In other news, the Supreme Court will today hear a clutch of petitions seeking the removal of farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi. Noting that the Centre’s negotiations with farmer groups did not appear to be yielding results, the court Wednesday said it will form a committee comprising representatives of the Centre and farmer organisations to try and resolve the impasse. Issuing notice, the top court said it will ask farmer organisations to be part of the committee as this will soon become a national issue.