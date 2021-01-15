Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Ninth round of govt-farmer talks today; Rahul asks people to join ‘Satyagraha’

Farmer leaders at Delhi’s Singhu border after the Supreme Court order Tuesday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: The ninth round of talks between the farmer unions and the government, in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling appointing a four-member panel to resolve the impasse, will be held on Friday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said adding that the talk will be done with ‘an open mind’.

“The government’s ninth round of negotiations with protesting farmer unions will take place as scheduled on Friday and the Centre is hopeful of positive discussions. The government is ready to hold talks with farmers’ leaders with an open mind,” Tomar said.

The farmer unions have been maintaining that they were ready to attend the scheduled talks with the government, even as they have said they do not want to appear before the court-appointed panel and have also questioned its composition.

On Thursday, two days after the Supreme Court named him as one of the four members of an expert committee, tasked to listen to grievances of farmers opposed to the new agriculture laws and the views of the government, Bhupinder Singh Mann, president of BKU (Mann) and chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee recused himself from the court-appointed panel and said “I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab”.

Meanwhile, asking people to join the farmers’ “Satyagraha” against the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday spoke out in support of the ongoing protests and against rising fuel prices in the country. The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas and will take out protest marches in all state capitals.