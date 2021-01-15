Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Ninth round of govt-farmer talks today; Rahul asks people to join ‘Satyagraha’

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: The ninth round of talks between the farmer unions and the government, in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling appointing a four-member panel to resolve the impasse, will be held on Friday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said adding that the talk will be done with ‘an open mind’.
The farmer unions have been maintaining that they were ready to attend the scheduled talks with the government, even as they have said they do not want to appear before the court-appointed panel and have also questioned its composition.
On Thursday, two days after the Supreme Court named him as one of the four members of an expert committee, tasked to listen to grievances of farmers opposed to the new agriculture laws and the views of the government, Bhupinder Singh Mann, president of BKU (Mann) and chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee recused himself from the court-appointed panel and said “I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab”.
Meanwhile, asking people to join the farmers’ “Satyagraha” against the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday spoke out in support of the ongoing protests and against rising fuel prices in the country. The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas and will take out protest marches in all state capitals.
His exit puts a question mark on the consultation process. It remains to be seen if the court names a new member to replace him. What also complicates the process is the outright rejection of the panel by farmer unions. Read more here
The Congress is observing 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' today, and will hold protest marches in all state capitals for farmers' rights. Party leader Rahul Gandhi has asked people to join the "satyagraha" against the Modi government. "The country's farmers are holding a satyagraha against the arrogant Modi Government to win their rights... The entire country today is raising its voice against the atrocities being committed on farmers and the rise in price a of petrol and diesel. You should also join this campaign and be a part of this satyagraha," he said in a Twitter post.
Representatives of the central government and farmer unions have held eight rounds of talks since the farmers' agitation began in New Delhi on November 26. Every meeting has been inconclusive, with unions steadfast in their demand for repeal of the laws. The government, on the other hand, has agreed to significant concessions, but is unwilling to repeal the laws.
