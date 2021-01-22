Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Farmers reject Centre’s offer to suspend laws

Farmers' protest Live Updates: At Singhu border in New Delhi on January 21, 2021.

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Another round of talks between the central government and farmer unions will be held on Friday to try and resolve the impasse over the newly-enacted farm laws. During their previous meeting on Thursday, farmer unions rejected the Centre’s proposal to keep the laws in abeyance for 18 months, and reiterated their demand for repeal of the laws. However, sources told The Indian Express, nearly half the farm leaders were in favour of accepting the offer.

Farmers are gearing up for their tractor parade on Republic Day, when lakhs are expected to rally on a 16-17 km stretch of Delhi’s Outer Ring Road. During a meeting with the Delhi Police on Thursday, farmers were requested to reconsider their proposed route, and hold it at the protest sites at Singhu or Tikri or on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways. Farmers are planning to set up tableaus of all states on tractor-trolleys during the parade.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee spoke to farmer organisations for the first time via video-conference on Thursday. It said it interacted with farmers from eight states, and received “suggestions to improve implementation of the Acts”. The farmer unions, it said, “gave their frank opinion including suggestions to improve the implementation of Acts”.