Farmers Protest Live Updates: Over 60,000 protesters at Haryana borders; Centre says open to talks

Farmer's protest against the new Farm Bill at Singhu Border on December 14, 2020. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

Farmers Protest Live Updates: The ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws entered day 20 on Tuesday but there are no signs yet of both the parties reaching a common ground. While the farmers want the three legislations to be scrapped, the government said that it is willing to continue talks but won’t take back the laws.

“A repeal is not possible, and a 0-1 binary will not work. The government has given an amendment option. It is also willing to change the wordings of the three laws based on farmer concerns,” said a top government source who is in the know of developments in Krishi Bhawan. “The door for talks is always open.” The previous five rounds of talks have remained inconclusive. The last scheduled round, on December 9, was cancelled after a meeting between Shah and representatives of farm unions.

Meanwhile, with the number of protesters at Delhi’s borders growing by the day, senior officers in Haryana Police said the borders can’t take more people as “the situation is increasingly turning unsustainable”. Haryana Police said more than 60,000 protesters are camping at the borders while the farmer leaders said the figure is higher. Apart from far-flung areas of Punjab, farmers have been arriving from Haryana, MP, UP and other parts of the country to join the protest.