scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Top news
Live now

Farmers Protest Live Updates: Over 60,000 protesters at Haryana borders; Centre says open to talks

Farmers Protest Today Live News Updates: While the farmers want the three legislations to be scrapped, the government said that it is willing to continue talks but won’t take back the laws.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 15, 2020 9:31:50 am
Farmer's protest against the new Farm Bill at Singhu Border on December 14, 2020. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

Farmers Protest Live Updates: The ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws entered day 20 on Tuesday but there are no signs yet of both the parties reaching a common ground. While the farmers want the three legislations to be scrapped, the government said that it is willing to continue talks but won’t take back the laws.

“A repeal is not possible, and a 0-1 binary will not work. The government has given an amendment option. It is also willing to change the wordings of the three laws based on farmer concerns,” said a top government source who is in the know of developments in Krishi Bhawan. “The door for talks is always open.” The previous five rounds of talks have remained inconclusive. The last scheduled round, on December 9, was cancelled after a meeting between Shah and representatives of farm unions.

Meanwhile, with the number of protesters at Delhi’s borders growing by the day, senior officers in Haryana Police said the borders can’t take more people as “the situation is increasingly turning unsustainable”. Haryana Police said more than 60,000 protesters are camping at the borders while the farmer leaders said the figure is higher. Apart from far-flung areas of Punjab, farmers have been arriving from Haryana, MP, UP and other parts of the country to join the protest.

Live Blog

Farmers protest enters day 20; Govt open to talks but not to repeal of laws; Under Singhu shadow, Tikri protest grows in size too; Haryana cops say over 60,000 at borders. Follow LIVE updates on Dilli Chalo protests

09:31 (IST)15 Dec 2020
Punjab: In HC, toll operator says it has suffered loss of Rs 36 cr due to farmers’ protest

A company managing the Ladowal Toll plaza on the Panipat-Jalandhar highway has moved to the Punjab and Haryana High Court claiming loss of Rs 36.63 crore as it is unable to collect toll fee due to law and order problem following the farmers agitation.

The petitioner, Panipat-Jalandhar NH-1 Tollway Private Limited, through counsel Advocate Sumeet Goel, has contended before the bench that company suffered loss of around Rs 36.63 crore, excluding interest, following non-collection of requisite toll fees at Ladowal toll plaza from October 7 to November 24.

09:07 (IST)15 Dec 2020
Famers should understand farm laws: Nitin Gadkari

Stressing that the farm laws will be beneficial to the farmers, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told news agency ANI that they should try and understand the legislation. "Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government. If there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy & sparring. If there is a dialogue then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they'll get relief. We're working in the interest of farmers."

He also added that some elements are trying to "misguide farmers by misusing this protest." "This is wrong. Farmers should try to understand the three laws. Right now, the Agriculture and Commerce ministers are engaged in dialogue with the farmers. If I am told to talk to them, I will definitely talk to them," Gadkari added.

09:01 (IST)15 Dec 2020
Welcome

Welcome to The Indian Express live blog!

The ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws entered day 20 on Tuesday but there are no signs yet of both the parties reaching a common ground. While the farmers want the three legislations to be scrapped, the government said that it is willing to continue talks but won’t take back the laws.

Follow this space to track the latest news and developments

Farmer's protest against the new Farm Bill at Singhu Border, New Delhi, on Monday, December 14, 2020. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

On Day 19 of the protests, leaders of 32 farm unions escalated their agitation by observing a day’s hunger strike beginning 8 am at the Singhu border. The police, meanwhile, put up shipping containers using cranes on NH-44 to firm up the barricades already fortified with dumpsters laden with sand and barbed wire to prevent protesters from entering Delhi.

From the Government’s side, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and are also met Home Minister Amit Shah for the second successive day.

Speaking at a FICCI event, Rajnath Singh said: “The recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of India’s farmers in mind… We are, however, always willing to listen to our farmer brothers, allay their misgivings and provide them with assurances. Our Government is always open to discussion and dialogue.”

Describing agriculture as the “mother sector for all”, Singh said, “Our produce and procurement have been plentiful and our warehouses are full…there is no question of taking retrograde steps against our agricultural sector ever,” he said.

Farmers protests, Delhi farmers protests, Farm Laws, govt Farmer talks, Delhi Police, Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, India news, Indian Express Members of farmer unions on tractor trolley going to Panchkula DC office following a nationwide call given by their unions against the new farm laws on Monday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Tomar said the Government is “ready to hold talks”. “Whenever their proposal comes, the Government will definitely hold talks,” he said.

In Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala ruled out bringing the Minimum Support Price under the legal framework, a key demand of farm unions.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.