Farmers Protest Live Updates: Over 60,000 protesters at Haryana borders; Centre says open to talks

Farmers Protest Live Updates: The ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws entered day 20 on Tuesday but there are no signs yet of both the parties reaching a common ground. While the farmers want the three legislations to be scrapped, the government said that it is willing to continue talks but won’t take back the laws.
“A repeal is not possible, and a 0-1 binary will not work. The government has given an amendment option. It is also willing to change the wordings of the three laws based on farmer concerns,” said a top government source who is in the know of developments in Krishi Bhawan. “The door for talks is always open.” The previous five rounds of talks have remained inconclusive. The last scheduled round, on December 9, was cancelled after a meeting between Shah and representatives of farm unions.
Meanwhile, with the number of protesters at Delhi’s borders growing by the day, senior officers in Haryana Police said the borders can’t take more people as “the situation is increasingly turning unsustainable”. Haryana Police said more than 60,000 protesters are camping at the borders while the farmer leaders said the figure is higher. Apart from far-flung areas of Punjab, farmers have been arriving from Haryana, MP, UP and other parts of the country to join the protest.
A company managing the Ladowal Toll plaza on the Panipat-Jalandhar highway has moved to the Punjab and Haryana High Court claiming loss of Rs 36.63 crore as it is unable to collect toll fee due to law and order problem following the farmers agitation.
The petitioner, Panipat-Jalandhar NH-1 Tollway Private Limited, through counsel Advocate Sumeet Goel, has contended before the bench that company suffered loss of around Rs 36.63 crore, excluding interest, following non-collection of requisite toll fees at Ladowal toll plaza from October 7 to November 24.
Stressing that the farm laws will be beneficial to the farmers, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told news agency ANI that they should try and understand the legislation. "Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government. If there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy & sparring. If there is a dialogue then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they'll get relief. We're working in the interest of farmers."
He also added that some elements are trying to "misguide farmers by misusing this protest." "This is wrong. Farmers should try to understand the three laws. Right now, the Agriculture and Commerce ministers are engaged in dialogue with the farmers. If I am told to talk to them, I will definitely talk to them," Gadkari added.
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog!
The ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws entered day 20 on Tuesday but there are no signs yet of both the parties reaching a common ground. While the farmers want the three legislations to be scrapped, the government said that it is willing to continue talks but won’t take back the laws.
Follow this space to track the latest news and developments