Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Farmers Protest Live Updates: Amit Shah’s talk with farmers fail; Opposition to meet President Kovind today

Farmers Protest in Delhi Live News Updates: Farmer leaders said the government’s offer to send a proposal on the amendments indicated that it was not ready to repeal the laws.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2020 9:21:34 am
Farmers shout slogans as they block a major highway during a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border (AP)

Farmers Protest Live Updates: A late-night meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure Tuesday as farmer leaders rejected the government’s offer to amend new farm laws and stuck to their demand for the repeal of the laws. While the sixth round of talks with the Centre was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, farmer leaders said they would “not participate” and would first meet to discuss the government’s proposal. The Union Cabinet is set to meet on Wednesday morning.

The meeting with a select group of 13 leaders followed a four-hour ‘Bharat Bandh’ observed by farmers and trade unions that affected normal life in some states. Farmer leaders said the government’s offer to send a proposal on the amendments indicated that it was not ready to repeal the laws.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior opposition leaders led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and comprising the likes of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja would meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday and seek his intervention to find a solution to the ongoing farmer protests. The leaders are expected to urge the President to direct the government to repeal the three controversial farm laws – the primary demand of the protesting farmers.

Punjab and Haryana farmers' protests against three farm laws: Talks with Amit Shah fail; government to send new proposal today; Opposition to meet President Kovind; Bharat Bandh on Tuesday has mixed response. Follow the latest news and developments on Dilli Chalo protests

09:21 (IST)09 Dec 2020
Protester dies at Tikri, heart attack suspected

A 49-year-old man from Punjab who was participating in the protest at Tikri border died Monday night, with police saying the cause of death remains unclear as of now. He is the seventh person taking part in the protests against the three farm laws to have died over the last 10 days — four died in an accident and three of natural causes. According to Jhajjar police officials, the man has been identified as Mewa Singh from Punjab’s Moga district. “He was declared dead on arrival at Bahadurgarh General Hospital. The cause of death is unclear. His companions said he had a heart attack but this can only be confirmed after a post-mortem,” said DSP (Bahadurgarh) Pawan Kumar.

farmer protests, farmer govt talks, amit shah, farmer protests delhi, farm laws, Bharat bandh, Amit Shah farmers talk, Punjab, Haryana, India news, indian express news Protest by various organisations in Chandigarh during the Bharat bandh on Tuesday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Bharat bandh called by protesting farmer groups saw maximum response in Punjab and Haryana, where roads were blocked and markets remained closed on Tuesday. The shutdown, backed by most Opposition parties and trade unions, also had some impact in states like Odisha, Maharashtra and Bihar. Farmer unions had threatened to block national highways and occupy toll plazas across the country during a “chakka jam” protest from 11 am to 3 pm. Security was stepped up as protests were held in some places. Protesters also blocked railway tracks at several places in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

In Delhi, apart from Azadpur Mandi, most markets remained open There were reports of clashes between Congress and BJP workers in Jaipur, where mandis were closed but shops remained open In Maharashtra, wholesale markets in major cities like Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad were shut. Retail shops and Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) were closed in many parts of the state.

farmer protests, farmer govt talks, amit shah, farmer protests delhi, farm laws, Bharat bandh, Amit Shah farmers talk, Punjab, Haryana, India news, indian express news Farmers had called Bharat Bandh against the three central farm laws (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

In West Bengal, where the ruling Trinamool Congress joined the Congress and the Left in supporting the shutdown but stayed away from enforcing it, the response was mixed. Railway tracks were blocked in several places and there were sit-ins on major roads.

Life was hit in Bihar too with train tracks, highways and inner roads teeming with protesters as Opposition parties extended their support. In Jehanabad, the movement of Patna-Palamu Express was obstructed for a few minutes until the bandh supporters, squatting on the tracks, were chased away by the police.

Train services were also affected in Odisha as activists of farmers' organisations, trade unions and political parties held sit-ins on tracks in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore. Elsewhere in the state, normal life was hit with markets and offices shut and Congress and Left supporters blocking major roads.

