Farmers Protest Live Updates: Amit Shah’s talk with farmers fail; Opposition to meet President Kovind today

Farmers Protest Live Updates: A late-night meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah ended in failure Tuesday as farmer leaders rejected the government’s offer to amend new farm laws and stuck to their demand for the repeal of the laws. While the sixth round of talks with the Centre was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, farmer leaders said they would “not participate” and would first meet to discuss the government’s proposal. The Union Cabinet is set to meet on Wednesday morning.
The meeting with a select group of 13 leaders followed a four-hour ‘Bharat Bandh’ observed by farmers and trade unions that affected normal life in some states. Farmer leaders said the government’s offer to send a proposal on the amendments indicated that it was not ready to repeal the laws.
Meanwhile, a delegation of senior opposition leaders led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and comprising the likes of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja would meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday and seek his intervention to find a solution to the ongoing farmer protests. The leaders are expected to urge the President to direct the government to repeal the three controversial farm laws – the primary demand of the protesting farmers.
A 49-year-old man from Punjab who was participating in the protest at Tikri border died Monday night, with police saying the cause of death remains unclear as of now. He is the seventh person taking part in the protests against the three farm laws to have died over the last 10 days — four died in an accident and three of natural causes. According to Jhajjar police officials, the man has been identified as Mewa Singh from Punjab’s Moga district. “He was declared dead on arrival at Bahadurgarh General Hospital. The cause of death is unclear. His companions said he had a heart attack but this can only be confirmed after a post-mortem,” said DSP (Bahadurgarh) Pawan Kumar.