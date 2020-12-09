Farmers Protest Live Updates: Amit Shah’s talk with farmers fail; Opposition to meet President Kovind today

Protest by various organisations in Chandigarh during the Bharat bandh on Tuesday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Bharat bandh called by protesting farmer groups saw maximum response in Punjab and Haryana, where roads were blocked and markets remained closed on Tuesday. The shutdown, backed by most Opposition parties and trade unions, also had some impact in states like Odisha, Maharashtra and Bihar. Farmer unions had threatened to block national highways and occupy toll plazas across the country during a “chakka jam” protest from 11 am to 3 pm. Security was stepped up as protests were held in some places. Protesters also blocked railway tracks at several places in West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

In Delhi, apart from Azadpur Mandi, most markets remained open There were reports of clashes between Congress and BJP workers in Jaipur, where mandis were closed but shops remained open In Maharashtra, wholesale markets in major cities like Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad were shut. Retail shops and Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) were closed in many parts of the state.

Farmers had called Bharat Bandh against the three central farm laws (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

In West Bengal, where the ruling Trinamool Congress joined the Congress and the Left in supporting the shutdown but stayed away from enforcing it, the response was mixed. Railway tracks were blocked in several places and there were sit-ins on major roads.

Life was hit in Bihar too with train tracks, highways and inner roads teeming with protesters as Opposition parties extended their support. In Jehanabad, the movement of Patna-Palamu Express was obstructed for a few minutes until the bandh supporters, squatting on the tracks, were chased away by the police.

Train services were also affected in Odisha as activists of farmers' organisations, trade unions and political parties held sit-ins on tracks in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore. Elsewhere in the state, normal life was hit with markets and offices shut and Congress and Left supporters blocking major roads.

Also Read | BJP supporters among 20 ‘farmers’ who backed new laws in meet with Narendra Singh Tomar

Also Read | Income and insecurity: Why farmers across economic spectrum are at border protests

Also Read | Bharat bandh has mixed response, most impact in Punjab, Haryana