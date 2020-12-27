Farmers’ protest Live Updates: Not met a single NDA leader who can explain how agri laws will help farmers, says Kejriwal

Farmers’ Protest Live News updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he has met not one central leader who can explain how the agriculture laws can help the farmers. He was addressing the farmers at Singhu border where he attended ‘Safar-e-Shahadat’ Kirtan Darbar commemorating the martyrdom of Mata Gujri and the chaar sahibzaadas.
Earlier in the day, Jalalabad-based lawyer Amarjeet Singh Rai consumed poisonous substance at Tikri border. He was rushed to PGI, Rohtak, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, as the stir against the agriculture reform laws entered its fifth week, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre never intended to scrap minimum support price (MSP) and no ‘Mai Ka Lal‘ could take away land from the peasants. The Union minister added that the new laws would raise the income of farmers, but the Congress was misleading them. “The income of farmers will double with the enactment of farm laws. It takes some time to see the impact of comprehensive reforms,” he said.
Farmer unions in Haryana announced that they would continue to allow toll-free movement of vehicles on highways until the Centre accepted their demands. In other news, Singhu and Ghazipur borders saw a noisy morning on Sunday, with the farmers banging thaalis during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address.
"I hope centre won't let more farmers get martyred. I hope they take back the 3 laws," says Kejriwal. "The Centre says your land won't be taken away. Is this a benefit? Land was always ours. They are not giving any benefit, only saying they you will not incur any losses. Only corporates will be benefitted."
Kejriwal says, Not met one central leader who can explain how agri laws will help farmers.
"Delhi govt, Arvind Kejriwal, and his team are with you. We are here for all kinds of arrangement," says Sisodia at Singhu border.
Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia attends Kirtan Darbar near Singhu protest site. (Photo: Somya Lakhani)
Kejriwal has reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial metres away from the protest site at Singhu.
Amarjeet Singh Rai, a Jalalabad-based lawyer, died by suicide at #TikriBorder by consuming poisonous substance Sunday morning.
As the protests against the Central government’s contentious new agricultural reforms continue to intensify in the national capital, large groups of farmers at the Singhu and Ghazipur borders Sunday began banging utensils during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address. On Sunday morning, large processions of farmers camping along Delhi’s borders were seen marching, while striking utensils and chanting slogans against PM Modi and the Central government.
