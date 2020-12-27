Farmers’ protest Live Updates: Not met a single NDA leader who can explain how agri laws will help farmers, says Kejriwal

Farmers beat thalis during PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio address.

Farmers’ Protest Live News updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he has met not one central leader who can explain how the agriculture laws can help the farmers. He was addressing the farmers at Singhu border where he attended ‘Safar-e-Shahadat’ Kirtan Darbar commemorating the martyrdom of Mata Gujri and the chaar sahibzaadas.

Earlier in the day, Jalalabad-based lawyer Amarjeet Singh Rai consumed poisonous substance at Tikri border. He was rushed to PGI, Rohtak, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, as the stir against the agriculture reform laws entered its fifth week, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre never intended to scrap minimum support price (MSP) and no ‘Mai Ka Lal‘ could take away land from the peasants. The Union minister added that the new laws would raise the income of farmers, but the Congress was misleading them. “The income of farmers will double with the enactment of farm laws. It takes some time to see the impact of comprehensive reforms,” he said.

Farmer unions in Haryana announced that they would continue to allow toll-free movement of vehicles on highways until the Centre accepted their demands. In other news, Singhu and Ghazipur borders saw a noisy morning on Sunday, with the farmers banging thaalis during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address.