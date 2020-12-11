scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 11, 2020
Top news
Live now

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Govt has no ego, ready to discuss with open mind, says Tomar

Farmers Protest in Delhi Live News Updates: The Centre Thursday issued a fresh call for farmers to end their agitation and join the next round of talks. Having rejected the Centre's proposals, the farm leaders reacted to the new appeal by saying they would continue their protests for repeal of the laws.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, New Delhi | December 11, 2020 9:40:52 am
farmers protest in delhi, delhi farmers protest, farmer protest, punjab farmer protest, punjab farmer protest live news, farmers protest in delhi, farmers protest in punjab, farmer protest in haryana, farmer protest today, farmer protest latest news, farmers protest, farmers protest today, farm bill, parliament farm bill, farmers news, farmers in delhi newsFarmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the Centers new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Thursday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: As farmers held their ground, pressing for repeal of the three central farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government had “no ego” and was ready “to discuss with an open mind”. Tomar said it was “inappropriate” of farmers to threaten a further agitation when discussions were underway.

The Centre Thursday issued a fresh call for farmers to end their agitation and join the next round of talks. Having rejected the Centre’s proposals, the farm leaders reacted to the new appeal by saying they would continue their protests for repeal of the laws. “We are against the three laws. We will block railway tracks if the Prime Minister doesn’t listen to us,” said Boota Singh, chairperson, BKU (Dakaunda), which is part of the stir.

Tomar, however, said any law cannot be entirely defective. He said the government was ready to discuss provisions that may adversely affect farmers. “Several rounds of talks have taken place. During the discussions, the government identified some points to which they (farm unions) also agreed that these have come up during deliberations. We have given them the written proposal. If they think that the proposal lacks some of their points, then they should discuss. Even if they have any objection to the language of the proposal, they should discuss it. We are ready for discussions,” Tomar said.

Meanwhile, the farmers said the residences of BJP leaders, ministers and offices would be gheraoed, and dharnas would take place at district headquarters across the country on December 14. In the southern states, the protests would continue indefinitely.

Live Blog

Farmers' protest live updates: Protest enters 16th day; Centre invites farmer unions to join next round of talks; farmers from Punjab, Haryana at Delhi's borders threaten to intensify stir. Follow latest news and updates below

A 20-page proposal offered by the Centre was rejected by farmer unions on Wednesday for being "vague". Farmers, who are steadfast in their demand that the three farm laws be repealed, said any further talks with the government would be based on the proposals they receive.

In its proposal, the Centre had offered significant concessions including a written assurance on continuation of minimum support price (MSP)-based procurement and ensuring parity in transactions inside and outside existing Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis. The proposal had been sent a day after 13 farmer leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, breaking his silence on the standoff between the Centre and farmers’ unions, Haryana's Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said that the Union government has accepted the “farmers’ demand of assuring MSP in writing” and that there is “no logic” to continue with the agitation when “written assurances are being given”. The JJP chief also said that he is a “farmer first” and “will be the first one to resign” if he fails to ensure that a farmer gets “MSP for each and every grain of his crop”.

However, a section of JJP MLAs do not seem to be on the same page with Dushyant as discussions have begun within the party on withdrawing support to the BJP in Haryana amid the farm protests. Seven of the 10 JJP MLAs have earlier come out in support of the farmers protesting against the central farm laws.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.