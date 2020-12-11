Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Govt has no ego, ready to discuss with open mind, says Tomar

Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the Centers new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Thursday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: As farmers held their ground, pressing for repeal of the three central farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government had “no ego” and was ready “to discuss with an open mind”. Tomar said it was “inappropriate” of farmers to threaten a further agitation when discussions were underway.

The Centre Thursday issued a fresh call for farmers to end their agitation and join the next round of talks. Having rejected the Centre’s proposals, the farm leaders reacted to the new appeal by saying they would continue their protests for repeal of the laws. “We are against the three laws. We will block railway tracks if the Prime Minister doesn’t listen to us,” said Boota Singh, chairperson, BKU (Dakaunda), which is part of the stir.

Tomar, however, said any law cannot be entirely defective. He said the government was ready to discuss provisions that may adversely affect farmers. “Several rounds of talks have taken place. During the discussions, the government identified some points to which they (farm unions) also agreed that these have come up during deliberations. We have given them the written proposal. If they think that the proposal lacks some of their points, then they should discuss. Even if they have any objection to the language of the proposal, they should discuss it. We are ready for discussions,” Tomar said.

Meanwhile, the farmers said the residences of BJP leaders, ministers and offices would be gheraoed, and dharnas would take place at district headquarters across the country on December 14. In the southern states, the protests would continue indefinitely.