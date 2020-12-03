scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 03, 2020
Top news
Live now

Farmers’ Protest LIVE updates: Amit Shah, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to meet ahead of talks with farmers

Farmers Protest Today in Delhi Live News Updates: The farm leaders said they will call off the stir only if the government agrees to repeal the three farm laws passed by Parliament.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, New Delhi | Updated: December 3, 2020 8:54:42 am
Farmers at the Singhu border on Wednesday (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today amid the escalating farmers protest against the three farm laws. The meeting will take place before the next round of talks with the farmers. The Chief Minister, sources said, wants the Centre to take a call on the new farm laws, given the growing anger among farmers. He has been of the view that the Centre should agree to make MSP a statutory right for farmers and ensure that the mandi system continues.

The Centre will, meanwhile, again meet the 35 farmer groups today for the second round of discussions. The last meeting held on Tuesday remained inconclusive after the farmers did not agree to the Centre’s suggestion of forming a committee to look into their demands. As things stand now, farmers have taken a maximalist position and are unyielding on their demand for scrapping the three laws, and hardwiring the MSP (Maximum Support Price) into the law itself. The government, on the other hand, believes these laws will unshackle farmers, and allow them to sell their produce anywhere, including any private market, and not just the designated mandis.

The farm leaders said they will call off the stir only if the government agrees to repeal the three farm laws passed by Parliament. They have also demanded a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws and threatened to block other roads of the national capital if their demands are not met. Farmer unions leading the stir also called for a nationwide protest on December 5 against what they called corporatisation of farming that the new laws will enable.

Live Blog

Farmers Protest to New Delhi Live News Updates: Fresh round of talks between Centre and farmers today; Home Minister Amit Shah to meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh; Opposing the Farm Bills 2020, farmers' bodies reject government's proposal to set up committee; Protesters gather at Noida-Delhi border, affecting traffic movement; Follow the latest news and updates on 'Dilli Chalo' protest

08:54 (IST)03 Dec 2020
Why liberalising Indian agriculture is not in sync with what other countries do

The three contentious farm bills, which received the President’s nod on September 27, essentially change the rules around the sale, storage and pricing of farm produce. The bills have been touted as a watershed moment for Indian agriculture by the Prime Minister, as the government claims that the reforms would remove the shackles from the agriculture sector and free farmers from the stranglehold of middlemen by creating one market. However, farmers’ unions and groups have concerns about two major issues: First, since the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is not mentioned in the bills, they fear that they will lose the assured option of selling to the APMC mandis and that this will lead to corporate exploitation. Second, they apprehend a process of corporatisation of agriculture in the absence of regulation, as agribusiness firms might well be able to dictate both the market conditions (including prices) and the terms of contract farming as small farmers do not have the same bargaining power. Christophe Jaffrelot and Hemal Thakker, both belonging to Sciences Po, Paris, ask: “Why should agriculture be liberalised in the first place when in most countries governments subsidise this sector?”

08:16 (IST)03 Dec 2020
Amarinder to meet Amit Shah before Centre-farmer talks

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday morning, before the next round of talks between the Centre and farmer union representatives, to try and resolve the standoff over the newly enacted farm laws.

Sources said the Chief Minister sought time from Shah for a meeting Thursday and it will take place at 9.30 am. Punjab officials, including Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, will accompany Singh to discuss the farmer protests at the gates of Delhi, sources said.

The Chief Minister, sources said, wants the Centre to take a call on the new farm laws, given the growing anger among farmers. He has been of the view that the Centre should agree to make MSP a statutory right for farmers and ensure that the mandi system continues. Sources said Singh could also raise the issue of Bills passed by the Punjab Assembly in October to negate the Centre’s laws. The Bills are yet to get the assent of the Governor. Singh had earlier indicated he would legal recourse should the Governor not grant approval to the Bills and send them to the President.

08:09 (IST)03 Dec 2020
Welcome

Welcome to The Indian Express live blog

As the Centre prepares to sit across the table with 35 farmer groups at 12 noon in Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday for the second round of discussions, it may be willing to address certain issues, some not necessarily linked to the farm laws, which the farmers’ representatives expressed anxiety over.

Follow this space to track the latest developments on farmers' protest

farmers protest, centre farmers talks, Vigyan Bhawan, farmers singhu border, farmers at delhi borders, farmers demands, indian express Farmers gathered at New Delhi's Singhu border.

Coming forward in support of agitating farmers, transporters' apex body AIMTC on Wednesday threatened to halt operations in northern India from December 8 if the government fails to address concerns of the farming community. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is the apex body of transporters, representing about 95 lakh truckers and other entities.

The farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws entered the seventh day today.  The leaders of protesting farmers have demanded a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws and threatened to block other roads of the national capital if their demands are not met. "If govt does not fulfil our demands, we will have to take more steps," said farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadoni while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today claimed that the BJP-ruled Centre was angry with him for not permitting stadiums to be used as temporary jails for farmers protesting against the farm laws. In a press briefing, Kejriwal also hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying that he was speaking "BJP's language" by accusing him of "passing" three farm laws in Delhi. Last week, the AAP government had denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert the city's stadiums into temporary jails.

"The Punjab CM accused me of passing the three black laws. How can he do such lowly politics at such a crucial time," Kejriwal said. "Amarinder Singh had several chances to stop farm bills but did not do so," he added.

farmer protest, punjab farmer protest, delhi chalo protest, farmers protest in delhi, delhi farmers protest, punjab farmer protest live news, farmers protest in delhi, farmers protest in punjab, farmer protest in haryana, farmer protest today, farmer protest latest news, farmers protest, farmers protest today, farm bill, farm bill news, farm bill latest news, The farmer unions said the new laws would give “unregulated freedom to corporates”.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, representatives of farmer unions said they would continue to block Delhi's borders till their demand was met. “We know that November-December is a very important period for farmers. Many of us have left our farms to come here and protest. Our demands remain the same since the first day — the laws must be taken back. This is non-negotiable. This protest is by farmers, and it is above any religion. This is becoming a bigger movement and the government needs to listen," said Shiv Kumar, coordinator, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh, who is representing farmers from Madhya Pradesh.

Security remains heightened at the Delhi-Haryana border at Tikri as farmers, who are opposing the three central farm laws, stayed put at the Delhi border points for the third consecutive day today. Thousands of farmers were allowed to enter the national capital on Friday evening after clashes with the police, who used tear gas, water cannons and lathis to block their march from Haryana.

New laws help farmers, say PM, Shah; key Ministers meet on way forward Farmer leaders hold a press conference at Singhu Border on Sunday. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Opinion | Farmers’ apprehensions about role of mandis, terms of procurement need to be addressed

READ | Meet the 35 who are sitting across the table in meeting with govt today strong>READ | MLA quits as Haryana body chief, ‘khaps extend support’ to protest

READ | At protest site, farmers want govt to give MSP guarantee ‘in writing’

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.