Farmers’ Protest LIVE updates: Amit Shah, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to meet ahead of talks with farmers

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today amid the escalating farmers protest against the three farm laws. The meeting will take place before the next round of talks with the farmers. The Chief Minister, sources said, wants the Centre to take a call on the new farm laws, given the growing anger among farmers. He has been of the view that the Centre should agree to make MSP a statutory right for farmers and ensure that the mandi system continues.
The Centre will, meanwhile, again meet the 35 farmer groups today for the second round of discussions. The last meeting held on Tuesday remained inconclusive after the farmers did not agree to the Centre’s suggestion of forming a committee to look into their demands. As things stand now, farmers have taken a maximalist position and are unyielding on their demand for scrapping the three laws, and hardwiring the MSP (Maximum Support Price) into the law itself. The government, on the other hand, believes these laws will unshackle farmers, and allow them to sell their produce anywhere, including any private market, and not just the designated mandis.
The farm leaders said they will call off the stir only if the government agrees to repeal the three farm laws passed by Parliament. They have also demanded a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws and threatened to block other roads of the national capital if their demands are not met. Farmer unions leading the stir also called for a nationwide protest on December 5 against what they called corporatisation of farming that the new laws will enable.
The three contentious farm bills, which received the President’s nod on September 27, essentially change the rules around the sale, storage and pricing of farm produce. The bills have been touted as a watershed moment for Indian agriculture by the Prime Minister, as the government claims that the reforms would remove the shackles from the agriculture sector and free farmers from the stranglehold of middlemen by creating one market. However, farmers’ unions and groups have concerns about two major issues: First, since the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is not mentioned in the bills, they fear that they will lose the assured option of selling to the APMC mandis and that this will lead to corporate exploitation. Second, they apprehend a process of corporatisation of agriculture in the absence of regulation, as agribusiness firms might well be able to dictate both the market conditions (including prices) and the terms of contract farming as small farmers do not have the same bargaining power. Christophe Jaffrelot and Hemal Thakker, both belonging to Sciences Po, Paris, ask: “Why should agriculture be liberalised in the first place when in most countries governments subsidise this sector?”
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday morning, before the next round of talks between the Centre and farmer union representatives, to try and resolve the standoff over the newly enacted farm laws.
Sources said the Chief Minister sought time from Shah for a meeting Thursday and it will take place at 9.30 am. Punjab officials, including Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, will accompany Singh to discuss the farmer protests at the gates of Delhi, sources said.
The Chief Minister, sources said, wants the Centre to take a call on the new farm laws, given the growing anger among farmers. He has been of the view that the Centre should agree to make MSP a statutory right for farmers and ensure that the mandi system continues. Sources said Singh could also raise the issue of Bills passed by the Punjab Assembly in October to negate the Centre’s laws. The Bills are yet to get the assent of the Governor. Singh had earlier indicated he would legal recourse should the Governor not grant approval to the Bills and send them to the President.
As the Centre prepares to sit across the table with 35 farmer groups at 12 noon in Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday for the second round of discussions, it may be willing to address certain issues, some not necessarily linked to the farm laws, which the farmers’ representatives expressed anxiety over.
