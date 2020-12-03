Farmers’ Protest LIVE updates: Amit Shah, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to meet ahead of talks with farmers

Farmers at the Singhu border on Wednesday (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today amid the escalating farmers protest against the three farm laws. The meeting will take place before the next round of talks with the farmers. The Chief Minister, sources said, wants the Centre to take a call on the new farm laws, given the growing anger among farmers. He has been of the view that the Centre should agree to make MSP a statutory right for farmers and ensure that the mandi system continues.

The Centre will, meanwhile, again meet the 35 farmer groups today for the second round of discussions. The last meeting held on Tuesday remained inconclusive after the farmers did not agree to the Centre’s suggestion of forming a committee to look into their demands. As things stand now, farmers have taken a maximalist position and are unyielding on their demand for scrapping the three laws, and hardwiring the MSP (Maximum Support Price) into the law itself. The government, on the other hand, believes these laws will unshackle farmers, and allow them to sell their produce anywhere, including any private market, and not just the designated mandis.

The farm leaders said they will call off the stir only if the government agrees to repeal the three farm laws passed by Parliament. They have also demanded a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws and threatened to block other roads of the national capital if their demands are not met. Farmer unions leading the stir also called for a nationwide protest on December 5 against what they called corporatisation of farming that the new laws will enable.