Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Centre-farmer talks today; farm unions want repeal of laws

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: The Centre and protesting farmer unions will resume talks today with the latter sticking to their position that the discussion can only be on a four-point agenda including modalities of repealing the laws and providing a legal guarantee on minimum support price. The farmers have been camping at the borders since November 26 against the three farm laws.
Ahead of the crucial sixth round of talks after a three-week hiatus, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said they discussed and finalised the government’s position for the meeting, news agency PTI reported. A day earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed that the Centre has no intention of scrapping the minimum support price (MSP) regime, and that no “ma ka lal (no one)” can take away land from the farmers.
But in its letter on Tuesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation which represents the farmer unions, said the modalities for repealing the three contentious laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) must be part of the agenda. The Morcha further said the agenda should also include amendments to be made and notified in the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 to exclude farmers from its penal provisions.
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog
The sixth-round of talks between the Centre and farmers is scheduled to take place today. Thousands of protesting farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri -- demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee for MSP.