Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Centre-farmer talks today; farm unions want repeal of laws

Farmers at the Singhu border

The fifth round of talks was held on December 5, while the sixth round originally scheduled for December 9 was called off after an informal meeting of Home Minister Shah with some union leaders failed to reach any breakthrough. The government had, however, followed up Shah's meeting with a draft proposal sent to the unions in which it had suggested 7-8 amendments to the new laws and written assurance on the MSP procurement system. It has ruled out a repeal of the three agri laws. In a letter to the farmer unions, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal on Monday invited them for the talks at 2 pm on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital.

The farmers had also written to the government on December 26 listing the agenda. In the latest letter, the Morcha pointed out that in its December 26 communication to the government, it had mentioned "changes" by mistake instead of "withdrawal" in the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. Farmer unions also deferred to Thursday their proposed tractor march against the contentious agriculture laws, so that the rally does not clash with their talks with the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the dedicated freight corridor via video conference. (PTI)

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to the targeting of infrastructure during demonstrations and movements, said this amounts to hurting the country, its “poor and common people”. While exercising democratic rights, he said, “we should never forget our obligation to the nation”.

Inaugurating the New Bhaupur-New Khurja section and the operation control centre of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, the Prime Minister said dedicated freight corridors will allow farm produce to reach destinations faster and benefit everyone, from industry to businesses, farmers to consumers.

In an address via a video link, Modi said: “Our past experience tells us that the development of the country’s infrastructure should be kept away from politics. The country’s infrastructure is the path of its development, not that of a party’s ideology. It’s a mission to benefit many future generations, not five years of politics. If political parties have to compete, there should be competition in the quality of infrastructure, competition on speed and scale.”

READ | Farmers in Madhya Pradesh duped by traders, lens on key clauses in farm laws

READ | Disquiet in Punjab govt over cell tower vandalism, police seek to control damage

READ | Farmers lathi-charged in Patna, several injured

READ | At Ghazipur, small farmers from outside Punjab say MSP just a dream