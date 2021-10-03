UP: Farmers allegedly run over by convoy linked to Union minister’s son; three dead, claims BKU

Farmers protesting in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri Sunday were allegedly run over by a convoy of vehicles associated with a Union Minister of State’s son. According to the Bharatiya Kisan Union, three farmers have lost their lives in the incident. Famers’ leader Tajinder Singh Virk was also left injured, the BKU claimed.

The incident took place in Tikunia area. Samyukta Kisan Morcha spokesperson Jagtaar Singh Bajwa, said, “In Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikunia area, farmers were protesting peacefully. The Union Minister of State’s son ran his car over them. In the incident, several farmers are injured and some have died.”

“This is proof of the authoritarian government of India. That people do not have the democratic right to protest peacefully,” he added.

Rakesh Tikait, BKU leader, has left Ghazipur to reach Lakhimpur Kheri to take stock of the situation. “The farmers who were protesting were returning when they were attacked by cars. They were fired at. Several people have died as per information till now. I am going to Lakhimpur Kheri from here, and will update you. I will reach around midnight and will go among the farmers there,” he said.

The SKM has further alleged that the politician’s son also shot dead one of the farmers. According to its press release, the farmers retaliated by smashing the vehicles of the BJP leaders. The farmers’ group has called for legal action against the MoS and his son. They have also demanded that the minister be dismissed from his post.

Farmers had gathered in Lakhimpur Kheri district to hold a black flag protest against the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs for issuing threats against farmers’ leaders. The incident took place when the farmers prevented a helicopter carrying the deputy CM from landing at the Maharaja Agrasen Ground.

Salman Khurshid, senior Congress leader, tweeted in Hindi after the incident, “What happened at Lakhimpur Kheri is condemnable. It is hoped the administration acts against the guilty.”