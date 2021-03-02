Farmers’ protest: Karnataka HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her dismay over the court's decision. (File photo)

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to stay proceedings initiated against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut by a judicial magistrate’s court in Tumkur over her tweets regarding farmers’ protests.

The court had directed Kyathasandra Police to register an FIR against Kangana for her tweet on those opposing the newly passed farm laws. The actor had moved the Karnataka High Court to quash the FIR against her.

According to Live Law, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, appearing for Ranaut, sought for a stay on the proceedings initiated. To this, the court said, “First you comply with the office objection then only we can consider your submissions.” Justice H P Sandesh granted a week’s time to the petitioner to comply with office objection and posted the matter for further hearing on March 18.

Expressing her dismay, Ranaut took to Twitter to make note of how one case after another keep cropping up against her. “Another day another FIR, yesterday Javed chacha with help of Maharashtra government got a warrant issued for me and now another FIR for supporting farmer’s bill, meanwhile those who spread lies about this Bill and Farmer’s genocide also caused riots, face no consequences. Thanks,” Ranaut wrote.