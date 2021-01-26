Farmers’ protest turns violent: Internet snapped in parts of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Tear gas used to disperse farmers attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border for the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' in protest against Centre's farm reform laws, on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI01_26_2021_000042A)

As protesting farmers clashed with police in several parts of the national capital on Tuesday, the government has ordered shutting down of internet services in parts of Delhi, NCR.

According to the government order, the internet services was temporarily suspended in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 12.00 hours to 23.59 hours on the Republic Day.

“In the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of the internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 1200 hours to 23:59 hours on jan 26, 2021,” read the government order.

According to a Department of Telecom spokesperson, internet shutdown order has been invoked by the local law and order administration and not by the department.

People residing close to farmers protest sites said that they are getting SMSes for suspension of internet service in their area.

“As per the government instructions, the Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area because of which you are not able to use these services. You will be able to use the Internet services once we get directions from the government,” an SMS sent by a telecom operator read.

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of the city on Tuesday after hundreds of them deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

(With PTI inputs)