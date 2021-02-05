Farmers’ protest: International conspiracy to undermine govt’s image, says Devendra Fadnavis

Describing the ongoing farmers’ protest against the new farm laws as misleading, leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, alleged on Thursday that external forces are trying to create unrest in India.

“It is evident that a there is a big international conspiracy that is trying to undermine the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. There is a well scripted plan to unleash chaos in the country,” he told mediapersons.

“The tweets by some international celebrities have more than established the larger design to tarnish the country’s image,” he said referring to celebrities like singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeting in support of the protest.

“External forces do not want stability in the country. Therefore, the three farm laws are being used as a potential platform to mobilise people against the elected democratic government.”

Defending the new laws, Fadnavis said, “The three farm are in farmers’ interest. These reforms are aimed at providing credible alternative open markets to farmers who are often exploited by middle agents… The laws also promise MSP to farmers…”