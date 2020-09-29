Punjab farmers protest LIVE Updates: ‘Rail roko’ agitation enters sixth day

'Rail Roko' agitation by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee against the newly enacted farm laws entered the sixth day on Tuesday. (Source: ANI)

The ‘Rail Roko’ agitation by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee against the newly enacted farm laws entered the sixth day on Tuesday.

Members of the committee sat on railway tracks in Devidaspura in Amritsar, wearing black clothes, in protest against the laws.

“On Oct 1, we’ll announce mass agitation together with others across the nation,” the Committee’s General Secretary said.

Protesting farmers in Punjab Saturday extended their ‘rail roko’ agitation, that began Thursday, by three days till September 29 following which the Ferozepur Railway Division decided not to run trains on Sunday. Earlier, farmers had decided to block trains till September 26.

“We have decided not to operate trains on September 27 as farmers are still squatting on some rail tracks in Punjab,” Divisional Railway Manager Rajesh Agrawal said. Further decision will be taken on Sunday evening as per prevailing circumstances, he said.

A group of 31 farmer outfits in Punjab have already announced an indefinite ‘rail roko’ protest from October 1 in protest of the passage of three farm Bills in the Parliament. The call for the ongoing was given by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KSMC) after which 20 trains were partially cancelled and five short terminated till September 26 by the Railways.