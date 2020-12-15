Returning to Punjab from Delhi border, two farmers killed, 8 injured in accident

A group of farmers standing on top of trucks raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the Centers new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

At least two farmers were killed and eight injured early Tuesday morning after a truck hit their tractor-trolley in Haryana’s Karnal district. They were returning to Patiala from the Delhi border, where thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws for 20 days now.

The deceased were identified as Gurpreet Singh (22) and Labh Singh (62), hailing from Saferal village in Patiala. The injured have been admitted to three hospitals in Patiala, including Rajindra Medical College and Hospital, and Karnal.

Two #farmers died, eight injured in the intervening night of Dec14 / 15 in a road accident between tractor-trolley and truck near Trawari tehsil of #Karnal district of #Haryana. All farmers in trolley were from Safera village of #Patiala . @IndianExpress @iepunjab — raakhijagga (@raakhijagga) December 15, 2020

According to the police, the accident on the Taraori flyover was caused as the “truck driver appeared to have fallen asleep behind the wheel.” A case has been registered against the driver, who is absconding, Taraori Police Station’s SHO Inspector Sachin told news agency PTI.

The number of farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders is growing by the day, with over 60,000 protestors camping there as of now. Apart from Punjab and Haryana, farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country have joined hands in the ongoing agitation.

District president of BKU (Ugrahan) in critical condition

The Muktsar district president of the BKU (Ugrahan) faction, Pooran Singh Doda was admitted to PGI, Rohtak on Tuesday, after a car hit him near the Tikri border protest site. The 75-year-old is in critical condition.

He was hit by the car a little away from the protest site while he was crossing to go to toilet.

Pooran Singh Doda(75), district President of #BKU Ugrahan is admitted in #PGI #Rohtak in a critical condition Yesterday midnight, a car hit him at #TikriBorder outside the protest site while he was crossing it to go to toilet. @IndianExpress @iepunjab — raakhijagga (@raakhijagga) December 15, 2020

(With inputs from Raakhi Jagga, PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd