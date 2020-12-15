scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Returning to Punjab from Delhi border, two farmers killed, 8 injured in accident

According to the police, the accident was caused as the "truck driver appeared to have fallen asleep behind the wheel."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | December 15, 2020 1:23:25 pm
A group of farmers standing on top of trucks raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the Centers new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

At least two farmers were killed and eight injured early Tuesday morning after a truck hit their tractor-trolley in Haryana’s Karnal district. They were returning to Patiala from the Delhi border, where thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws for 20 days now.

The deceased were identified as Gurpreet Singh (22) and Labh Singh (62), hailing from Saferal village in Patiala. The injured have been admitted to three hospitals in Patiala, including Rajindra Medical College and Hospital, and Karnal.

According to the police, the accident on the Taraori flyover was caused as the “truck driver appeared to have fallen asleep behind the wheel.” A case has been registered against the driver, who is absconding, Taraori Police Station’s SHO Inspector Sachin told news agency PTI.

The number of farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders is growing by the day, with over 60,000 protestors camping there as of now. Apart from Punjab and Haryana, farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country have joined hands in the ongoing agitation.

District president of BKU (Ugrahan) in critical condition

The Muktsar district president of the BKU (Ugrahan) faction, Pooran Singh Doda was admitted to PGI, Rohtak on Tuesday, after a car hit him near the Tikri border protest site. The 75-year-old is in critical condition.

He was hit by the car a little away from the protest site while he was crossing to go to toilet.

(With inputs from Raakhi Jagga, PTI)

