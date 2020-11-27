Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: 50,000 farmers expected to be at Delhi’s borders this evening
Farmers Protest Today in Delhi Live News Updates: The farmers are expected to reach Delhi through five highways connecting the city as part of the "Delhi chalo" call by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.
Updated: November 27, 2020 8:09:27 am
Police personnel use water canons on farmers to stop them from crossing the Punjab-Haryana border during 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws, near Ambala. (PTI)
Farmers Protest Today Live News Updates: As thousands of Punjab farmers — on the march against the three new central farm laws — moved closer to the national capital, the Delhi Police has enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons, and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent them from entering the national capital. To slow their commute, Metro services from NCR areas to Delhi remain suspended Friday.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), in a joint statement, said more than 50,000 farmers were expected to be at Delhi’s borders by Thursday evening, and their “numbers are expected to swell through the night as thousands of tractors and trolleys are carrying farmers, women, and children from interior areas of Punjab”.
On Thursday, the Haryana Police used tear gas and water cannons, and carried out cane charges, but failed to stop the protesters. Police have taken over 90 farmer leaders into preventive custody over the last two days.
The Centre, meanwhile, has invited farmers for a fresh round of talks on December 3. While Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government was ready to talk about “issues and resolve differences” with farmers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was the son of a farmer himself and that the government could not “betray” them.
Live Blog
Delhi police is using trucks filled with sand to stop farmers at the Singhu border.
The' Dilli Chalo' march by hundreds of Punjab farmers led to a tense face off at the Shambhu interstate border, near Haryana's Ambala district, as police used water cannons and teargas to disperse them. Irate farmers broke barricades and threw them off a bridge in their attempt to enter the state as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' march against the Centre's contentious farm laws. The Shambhu border point is about 200 km from Delhi.
Haryana has sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering their state on their way to Delhi. Multi-level barricading has been put in many places. The situation was volatile across Haryana's Fatehabad, Jind, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, and Ambala districts. Police were pelted with stones at several places. There were reports of clashes between police and protesters in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, and Karnal. Government and private vehicles were damaged in Jind and Ambala as farmers clashed with police at the Shambhu barrier. In Delhi as well, police has strengthened its presence in border areas in view of the protest march.
Protesting farmers are carrying drinking water in tankers (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
As the farmers continued to break police barricades, Khattar entered into a war of words with his Punjab counterpart Capt Amarinder Singh. Both leaders posted a series of tweets against each other, with Amarinder asking Khattar not to use force on the farmers, and the Haryana CM accusing him of instigating the protesters. Non-BJP leaders in both Haryana and Punjab have extended their support to the agitating farmers. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said peaceful protest was their “constitutional right”, and criticised Haryana and the Centre for using force on them. As the farmers reach Delhi on Friday, the largest numbers are expected to try to enter the capital at the Kundli border.
Why are Punjab's farmers marching to Delhi despite state passing own farm Bills?
The three Bills passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha underscore that agriculture, agricultural markets, and land is the primary legislative domain of the state. Seeking to address one of the main grievances of the protesting farmers, the Bills, among other things, make minimum support price (MSP) a legal provision.
Farmers say they are happy with the state passing the three Bills, but point out that the proposed state legislations are at best a symbolic political statement against the Centre's farm laws and may remain entangled in legal complications. The Bills can become law only if they get Presidential assent, which they say, is highly unlikely.
Farmers at Shambhu Barrier in Ambala. (Photo by A. Aggarwal)
“We are protesting because the central laws have legal value. The state's Bills do not have the same legal validity. We will not sit till the time the anti-farmer laws are not revoked or a Bill related to MSP is not passed by the Centre. Agriculture is a state subject and Centre could not create confusion by passing laws on subjects in state list,” says Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bharti Kisan Union (Dakuanda). He says that now the fight is not only for the farmers of Punjab but for the farmers of the entire country and that is why we are protesting “despite state passing its own Bills”.
Ahead of their march to Delhi, a group of farmers gathers at Rohtak-Jhajjar border
Good morning. Welcome to The Indian Express live blog. Protesting against the Farm Bills 2020, farmers from Punjab and Haryana are marching to the national capital despite barricades, tear gas and water cannons deployed by the police. Follow the latest news and updates on 'Dilli Chalo' protest