Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Farmers to decide on Centre’s offer for talks today

Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: As thousands of farmers continued their protest at Delhi borders, the Centre has invited representatives of the protesting farmers for talks, three days ahead of the scheduled date of December 3. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the meeting has been preponed in view of “the cold and Covid”. Farmer leaders said they would consider the invitation “positively”, but would take a decision on attending only on Tuesday morning. On Sunday, the farmers had rejected the Centre’s proposal to hold talks as soon as the protesters move to a designated site in Burari on the outskirts of the capital.
The farmer unions emphasised that their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws was “non-negotiable”. Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their “mann ki baat”, they said that besides the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, farmers from states like Madhya Pradesh and Kerala were also joining their protest. The farmers said the new laws would give “unregulated freedom to corporates”.
In other news, the Delhi government has notified one of the three farm laws that allows trade of food grains and poultry outside the premises of APMC mandis. CM Arvind Kejriwal has termed the legislations promulgated by the Centre “anti-farmer” and demanded their rollback. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly rioting, clashing with the police and violating the pandemic norms at the Singhu border on November 27. While no arrests have been made, police are going through video clips to identify the accused.
Late on Monday evening, the Centre announced that it had invited representatives of the protesting farmers for talks on Tuesday afternoon. Farmer leaders said they would consider the invitation “positively”, but would take a decision on attending only on Tuesday morning.
