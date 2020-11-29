Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: Govt says ready for talks, asks farmers to shift to protest site
Farmers Protest Today in Delhi Live News Updates: The farmers — who are opposing the three central farm laws — have been granted permission to hold 'peaceful protests' at Nirankari Ground in North-West Delhi.
By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Gurgaon, New Delhi |
Updated: November 29, 2020 8:53:43 am
Farmers at the protest site at Burari, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
Farmers Protest Today Live Updates: With pressure mounting from farmers camped at Delhi’s borders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday reached out to themand offered to hold talks as soon as they move to a designated site in Burari on the outskirts of the capital. “Some farmers’ unions and farmers demand that talks be held soon instead of December 3. So, I assure everyone that as soon as you shift to Burari ground, the Government is ready to hold talks with you the very next day,” Shah said in a statement. Welcoming the move, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged the farmers to “grab” the offer and even offered to mediate.
The offer drew a wary response from the farmers, who are seeking the repeal of newly enacted farm laws and assurances from the Centre on the MSP regime and the mandi system. Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the president of BKU (Ugrahan) who is leading the protests from Punjab, insisted that they wanted to head to Jantar Mantar but said that a decision on Shah’s appeal will be taken Sunday.
Security remains heightened at the Delhi-Haryana border at Tikri as farmers, stayed put at the Delhi border points for the third consecutive day today. Despite police eventually granting permission to the farmers to move their protest to Burari’s Nirankari ground, most remained averse to the idea. While some said they would wait for their numbers to swell and leaders to join them before moving forward, others wanted permission to protest at the higher-profile Ramlila Ground or Jantar Mantar.
Live Blog
Farmers at the Delhi border, in Singhu, on Saturday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre is ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.
Shah's offer came after the JJP, which is BJP's key ally in Haryana, urged the Centre to hold talks immediately instead of waiting till December 3. “...the talks should be held today itself by calling all the farmer organisations and their doubts should be cleared. And all the problems of the farmers should be resolved,” said Digvijay Chautala, younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.
Security remains heightened at the Delhi-Haryana border at Tikri as farmers, who are opposing the three central farm laws, stayed put at the Delhi border points for the third consecutive day today. Thousands of farmers were allowed to enter the national capital on Friday evening after clashes with the police, who used tear gas, water cannons and lathis to block their march from Haryana.
Angry at the obstacles placed in the way of farmers marching to Delhi, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), a grouping of 500 farm unions, shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday urging him to provide them safe passage to Ram Leela Ground in Delhi. Meanwhile, Navdeep Singh (26), who had grabbed headlines for climbing atop water cannon to turn it off during farmers stir in Ambala district on November 25, has been booked for attempt to murder. The police have accused them of attempting to run over policemen with a speeding tractor-trolley by breaking the police barricading.
Why are Punjab's farmers marching to Delhi despite state passing own farm Bills?
The three Bills passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha underscore that agriculture, agricultural markets, and land is the primary legislative domain of the state. Seeking to address one of the main grievances of the protesting farmers, the Bills, among other things, make minimum support price (MSP) a legal provision.
Farmers say they are happy with the state passing the three Bills, but point out that the proposed state legislations are at best a symbolic political statement against the Centre's farm laws and may remain entangled in legal complications. The Bills can become law only if they get Presidential assent, which they say, is highly unlikely.
Farmers at Shambhu Barrier in Ambala. (Photo by A. Aggarwal)
“We are protesting because the central laws have legal value. The state's Bills do not have the same legal validity. We will not sit till the time the anti-farmer laws are not revoked or a Bill related to MSP is not passed by the Centre. Agriculture is a state subject and Centre could not create confusion by passing laws on subjects in state list,” says Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bharti Kisan Union (Dakuanda). He says that now the fight is not only for the farmers of Punjab but for the farmers of the entire country and that is why we are protesting “despite state passing its own Bills”.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged farmers to accept Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal and shift to the designated place for their protest, thus paving the way for early talks to resolve their issues. Shah's offer to advance talks with farmers from December 3 and his statement reflecting the Centre's willingness to listen to the farmers is a welcome step, said the CM in a statement. He said the only solution to the current stalemate over the farm laws issue is discussion.
Pointing out that the purpose of their protest was not to block highways and inconvenience people but to pressure the Union government to listen to their voice, said the CM. The farmers have already won half the battle by bringing the Union government to the negotiating table without further delay. In the circumstances, they should grab the Union home minister's offer and make the most of the opportunity to resolve the crisis triggered by the Union laws, said Amarinder Singh. He and his government are prepared to extend their full support to these negotiations and were willing to mediate in the collective interest of all, Amarinder Singh reiterated.