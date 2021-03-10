Farmers protest outside BJP-JJP MLAs’ houses: ‘Stand with us or face opposition’

Farmers in Haryana Tuesday staged protests in front of the residences and offices of the legislators belonging to the BJP-JJP alliance and the Independent MLAs supporting the government urging them to vote against the Manohar Lal Khattar-led dispensation when the Vidhan Sabha debates the no -confidence motion brought by the Opposition Congress.

The no-confidence motion, moved by Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, will be taken up in the House Wednesday, and the ruling BJP-JJP as well as the Congress have issued whips to their respective members for their compulsory presence in the Assembly.

The farmers started gathering outside offices and the residences of the BJP-JJP members, including that of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, in the morning. With the legislators being in Chandigarh to attend the ongoing Budget Session, the agitators handed over memorandums to the representatives or the family members of the MLAs. At places, where nobody was available to receive their memorandum, the farmers pasted the memorandums outside the homes and offices of the legislators.

In Uchana town, the farmers handed over memorandum to a security person at the JJP office after raising slogans against Dushyant Chautala, who is the local MLA. In Dadri, they staged a protest in front of the office of Dushyant’s mother and Bhadra MLA Naina Chautala. According to farmer leaders, when nobody came to receive their memorandum, they pasted it outside Naina’s office.

Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni, who had issued a video appeal to mobilise people for such protests on March 9, said, “The message of these protests is simple. If the legislators don’t stand by farmers, they will have to face opposition from farmers”.

To stage a protest in front of Julana MLA Amarjeet Dhanda (JJP), the farmers reached his native village Kharak Ramji in tractor trolleys. Office in-charge of state Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal’s office received a memorandum from the agitators in Loharu.



According to sources, the protests were also held in front of the house of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda (Haryana Lokhit Party) who had recently extended support to the Khattar government. The farmers staged protests in front of houses of Minister of State Anoop Dhanak (JJP), Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag (JJP), Hansi MLA Vinod Bhyana (BJP) and Ghanshyam Saraf (BJP) also. Notably, Sihag was first legislator from the ruling alliance in Haryana who had raise voice against the agri laws.

A protest was also held in front of the office of JJP MLA from Narnaund Ram Kumar Gautam. The JJP MLA had earlier urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the farm laws. “The farmer is the country’s ‘annadata’. (His sons) secure the borders of the country. Sons of farmers guard Modi ji and his ministers…Keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, Modi ji should repeal the three laws. The people from all castes and religions are camping at the Delhi borders. It would be foolishness, if the laws are kept intact against their sentiments,” Gautam had stated earlier.

Farmers’ group launches “Chai-Yatra” from Gujarat

A group of farmers Wednesday started a “Chai-Yatra” from Gujarat’s Vadnagar town to Tikri border of Haryana-Delhi. The protest is led by Haryana Jan Chetna Manch convener Umed Singh Lohan and comprises farmers from Hisar.



“We have launched this “Chai-Yatra” to recall Modi about his old days and problems being faced by the farmers who are sitting on dharna for the past over 100 days. During our yatra, we will inform people about three anti-farmer laws”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to sell tea at his father’s stall as a boy at Vadnagar railway station in north Gujarat.