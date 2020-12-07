Farmers’ Protest: Bharat bandh plan: Chakka jams in Delhi, at borders

Farmers at Singhu border on Sunday. A Delhi Police spokesperson said Tikri, Jharoda, Singhu and Chilla borders are closed for now. (Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

As protests at the Singhu border entered the 11th day Sunday, farmers appealed to their supporters to block highways across the country, and said they had the support of several transport, farmer and trade unions to carry out the protest parallelly in their respective states.

The Bharat bandh is scheduled for Tuesday.

At a press conference during the day, farmers’ unions stated that ‘chakka jams’ will be carried out on the streets and borders of the national capital on Tuesday, apart from the ones where protests are already on.

The farmers have appealed for blockages till 3 pm.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said the Tikri, Jharoda, Singhu and Chilla borders are closed due to the protests for now and traffic has been diverted to DND flyover, NH-8, Palam Vihar, etc. Borders with Gurgaon are open.

“The protesters have called for a bandh on December 8 but we want to talk to them. After the talks, we will decide whether we will have to close Noida and Gurgaon borders or not,” said the police spokesperson.

Farmers said appeals have also been issued to close offices and shops across the country Tuesday, along with dairy suppliers and local transport operators.

Weddings, ambulances and emergency services will be exempted, they said.

With the fifth round of talks between the government and farmers remaining inconclusive, farmers said the next round of talks on December 9 will be dominated by the call for repealing the three farm laws since it has become a “non-negotiable” matter.

“During the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan, the government asked us how we could call for a Bharat bandh even when talks are on. We told them that the government is not at pace with the demands. This will intensify our struggle and make it pan Indian. We appeal that businesses remain shut during the day and that there is ‘chakka jam’ across the country,” said Baldev Singh, convenor, All India Kisan Sabha, during the press conference.

Meanwhile, the crowd at the protest site has been increasing with farmers from Tamil Nadu joining in.

Medical camps have come up close to the police barricades, along with a dozen more langars. A Sikh group has also brought four horses that have been stationed near the police barricade.

According to police sources, forces will show restraint and let protests continue in peace. More than 50 extra concrete barriers have been placed along the route to Singhu border to maintain distance between police and protesters in case farmers cross the border.

