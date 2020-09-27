Farmers playing major role in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised the farmers for strengthening India’s agriculture sector and credited the farm sector for playing a foundational role in building a self-reliant India.” Our agriculture sector has shown its prowess during the COVID-19 pandemic and farmers are playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India,” he said during his Mann Ki Baat address earlier today.

PM Modi emphasised that India would have become self-reliant much earlier and that there would have been no need for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan if the essence of Mahatma Gandhi’s economic philosophy was followed.

Touching on the issue of the recent farm bills, Modi said that farmers benefited after fruits, vegetables were brought out of APMC Act in some states a few years ago.

Talking about various success stories of farmer groups across states, Modi also said the agriculture sector will benefit immensely with greater use of technology in farming.

The prime minister began his monthly broadcast by talking about storytelling, saying it has been a part of our nation for centuries. “Storytelling is as old as civilisation…These days, stories relating to science are gaining popularity,” Modi said.

Before concluding his address, Modi urged everyone to continue the strict implementation of covid-19 preventive measures like wearing a face mask and maintaining a “two-feet” distance. ”These rules are weapons in the war against the virus and we should not forget that there should be no laxity in following these measures till the time a vaccine comes up,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

