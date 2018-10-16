Farmers not being given MSP: Congress leader Surjewala

Randeep Singh Surjewala in Chandigarh Monday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Randeep Singh Surjewala in Chandigarh Monday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

SENIOR CONGRESS leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Monday alleged the farmers are being deprived of MSP for

the crops like bajra (millet) and paddy.

“Minimum Support Price (MSP) of bajra is Rs1950 per quintal but more than 70 per cent of farmers got just Rs.1300 to Rs1350 per quintal as they were forced to sell their products to the private players. This can be confirmed from the grain markets of Rewari, Bawal, Ateli, Kosli, Kanina, Farukhnagar, Narnaul and Mahendergarh in South Haryana,” said

Surjewala while addressing a press conference.

MSP of paddy is Rs1770 per quintal, but according to Surjewala, in almost all grain markets its being purchased in the range of Rs 1575 to Rs 1625 per quintal.

“This is a double whammy to the farmers whose crops have already been destroyed ranging from 25 to 40 per cent following untimely rains coupled with hailstorms” said the Congress leader.

Surjewala said that the entire state, especially its north and south parts, saw unprecedented rains between September 22 and 24, causing irreparable loss to the sugarcane, paddy, cotton and bajra crops.Despite this, the Khattar government has neither ordered any ‘special girdawari’ nor has it given compensation of even a single rupee to the farmers yet” Surjewala alleged.

The Congress leader said that there was no possibility of any poll alliance with any party for Haryana assembly polls.

