Farmers’ Live Updates: Centre writes to unions again, asks them to decide date for next round of talks

Farmers sit in protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, New Delhi

Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: The Centre on Thursday once again wrote to farmer unions asking them to decide the date and time for the next round of talks over the three farm laws — which has brought thousands of cultivators, primarily from Punjab, at the capital’s doorstep. “Govt is committed to reaching logical solutions of the issues raised by you,” the letter read.

The letter comes a day after farmer unions, protesting for nearly a month now, wrote to the Centre, stating they were open to talks, but the government must offer a concrete proposal first. After five rounds of discussion between the two sides remained inconclusive, the government on Sunday had invited the farmer leaders for further talk.

On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought withdrawal of the recently-enacted farm laws. Gandhi told the President that the laws were “anti-farmer” and would make farmers suffer huge losses.

In other news, a farmers’ body, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti), has moved the Supreme Court challenging the three new farm laws and sought impleadment in the matter pending in the apex court, reported news agency PTI.