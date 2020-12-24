scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Farmers’ Live Updates: Centre writes to unions again, asks them to decide date for next round of talks

Farmers' Protest Live News Updates: On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought withdrawal of the recently-enacted farm laws.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 24, 2020 3:49:48 pm
Farmers’ Protest Live Updates: The Centre on Thursday once again wrote to farmer unions asking them to decide the date and time for the next round of talks over the three farm laws — which has brought thousands of cultivators, primarily from Punjab, at the capital’s doorstep. “Govt is committed to reaching logical solutions of the issues raised by you,” the letter read.

The letter comes a day after farmer unions, protesting for nearly a month now, wrote to the Centre, stating they were open to talks, but the government must offer a concrete proposal first. After five rounds of discussion between the two sides remained inconclusive, the government on Sunday had invited the farmer leaders for further talk.

On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought withdrawal of the recently-enacted farm laws. Gandhi told the President that the laws were “anti-farmer” and would make farmers suffer huge losses.

In other news, a farmers’ body, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti), has moved the Supreme Court challenging the three new farm laws and sought impleadment in the matter pending in the apex court, reported news agency PTI.

Farmers' Live News Updates: Centre writes to farmers again; Congress delegation meets President seeking withdrawal of farm laws; farmers' body moves SC. Follow latest updates here.

15:40 (IST)24 Dec 2020
Congress MLAs to reach MP Assembly on tractors on Dec 28

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs will arrive at the state Assembly here on tractors on December 28 as a mark of protest against the Centre's three new farm laws and rise in fuel prices, a party legislator said on Thursday. The three-day winter session of the state Assembly will begin from Monday. MP Congress president Kamal Nath has asked all the party MLAs in the state to reach the Congress office in Bhopal on December 28 morning. --PTI

15:39 (IST)24 Dec 2020
Centre writes to farmers again, asks them to decide date, time for further talks

The Centre on Thursday once again wrote to farmer unions asking them to decide the date and time for the next round of talks over the three farm laws -- which has brought thousands of cultivators, primarily from Punjab, at the capital's doorstep. "Govt is committed to reaching logical solutions of the issues raised by you," the letter read.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders from Punjab protesting at Delhi borders have started travelling to different parts of the country from the dharna site to connect them to the ongoing agitation. Protesting unions now plan to take the agitation to 20 states covering nearly 500 districts by December end, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said.

As part of the plan, Satbir Singh, the state general secretary of the Kirti Kisan Union (KKU), Punjab, was in Mumbai on Tuesday where he was part of protest rally organised by former MP Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Paksha and also by social activist Pratibha Shinde.

Talking to The Indian Express, Satbir Singh said, "KKU's national wing All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) was also part of this protest. I had gone alone from Punjab as KKU is part of 32 farmer unions from Punjab protesting on a common platform... The NDA government is repeatedly saying that protest is limited to Punjab, but in fact, we are being called by unions of other states as well.”

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda), said, “I am going to Patna on December 29 as a mega protest rally is being organised by many farmer organisations of Bihar on that day and I will be there as an AIKSCC member and also as a representative of a Punjab farm union. I will talk with local farmers there and their union leaders.”

