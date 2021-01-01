No scope of discussion if laws not repealed: AIKSCC

Condemning the ‘repression’ in BJP-ruled and BJP-influenced states, the AIKSCC called upon farmers to hold yatras in states and organise rallies at the district level.

Even as farmer leaders prepare for talks on January 4, the Working Group of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has said that the Centre’s appeal to farmer leaders to suggest an alternative to the repeal of the three farm laws is an impossibility because the Centre has imposed these laws on people in an undemocratic manner.

Unless the laws are repealed, there is no scope to discuss pro-farmer changes in mandis and farm processes, the AIKSCC said, adding that the government should not be rigid and indulge in semantics as all processes are in its hands.

With regard to MSP, the AIKSCC said, the government must ensure a solution to the problem of paddy being sold to private traders at Rs 900 a quintal while MSP is Rs 1,868. The pro-privatisation FPTC Act 2020 has further increased the gap between MSP and actual sale price, they said.

Condemning the ‘repression’ in BJP-ruled and BJP-influenced states, the AIKSCC called upon farmers to hold yatras in states and organise rallies at the district level.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said, “Protests continue in different parts of the country on the demand of repealing three farm laws and legalising MSP… The Morcha strongly condemns lathicharge on farmers protesting in Patna. It is a symbol of insensitivity of the government… We urge the common people to peacefully boycott products of corporate groups… This movement needs the people from the working classes to be organised at local levels and students’ organisations could play a pivotal role in this.”