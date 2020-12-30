Farmers lathi-charged in Patna, several injured

Over half-a-dozen farmers suffered minor injuries when police lathicharged them near Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna on Tuesday. Over 2,000 farmers, under the aegis of All India Farmers Struggle Coordination committee, were marching towards Raj Bhavan to submit their memorandum of demands when they were lathicharged. The farmers, however, were not allowed to reach Raj Bhavan. Left parties are also backing the farmers.

All India Kisan Mahasabha’s state secretary Ramadhar Singh said farmers had come to Patna from Purnea, Araria, Gopalganj, East Champaran and Siwan on their own and their protest would only intensify in the coming days. A major segment of these farmers are share-croppers, he added.

Singh said Bihar farmers are in complete solidarity with farmers protesting along the Delhi-Haryana borders. “We want roll back of all the three farm laws. Bihar government did away with the mandi system in 2006 but did not provide any alternative system. Most farmers have to sell their paddy much below MSP,” Singh alleged.