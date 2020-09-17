Farmers’ interests come first, alliance or ministry second: SAD’s Kisan Cell

On second day of pakka morcha at Badal village in Muktsar, Wednesday

THE KISAN Cell of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday declared that the interests of farmers takes precedence over any political alliance or ministry.

Sikander Singh Maluka, former Punjab minister and national president of the Kisan Cell said, “Whichever government is at the Centre, we will not allow these ordinances to be imposed on farmers. We are ready for any type of struggle to oppose it tooth and nail. Alliance in government is done to take decisions which are for the welfare of masses at large, rather than presenting such Bills which are anti-people. We will not compromise with the Union government, no matter which party is in power.”

Former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon, former SAD MLAs Jeet Mohinder Singh, Darshan Singh Kotfatta and many other SAD leaders also supported Maluka.

The reaction from the Kisan Cell came a day after SAD president Sukhbir Badal opposed the farm ordinance in Parliament. Maluka indicated that the alliance or ministries’ cannot come before farmers’ interests.

With Harsimrat Badal being a Union minister, farmer unions are also questioning the SAD’s role in the NDA. Maluka said, “All eyes were on SAD — what will this oldest regional party do in Parliament — and our president voted against and even spoke against the ordinance on Tuesday while the AAP MP remained absent at the time of voting.”

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, was passed by Parliament. Maluka added, “The SAD president said in Parliament that the Akali Dal was never consulted regarding these ordinances and even we did not have proper information about the ordinances earlier. Akali Dal should have been consulted given the fact that Punjab is the food bowl of the country.”

Interestingly, Maluka claimed that the Congress government in the state had presented similar Bills after coming in power in 2017, and now was objecting to the Centre’s ordinances. Janmeja Sekhon said, “Akali Dal is a party of farmers and we will never back out when it comes to the interests of farmers. We are with the protesting farmers on the roads.”

