Farmers intensify stir, SP to hold Kisan Yatras

Protesting farmers at the Delhi-UP border at Ghazipur in New Delhi on December 2. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh protesting at the Delhi border against the Central government’s new farm laws on Thursday intensified their stir as they demanded setting up of a farm commission to look into their grievances.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party announced that it will organise “kisaan yatras” (farmers’ rally)” in all the districts of the state on December 7 to protest against the farm laws introduced by the Centre.

“Demanding more income for farmers, the SP workers and leaders will participate in the yatras where they will make common people aware of the issues being faced by farmers of India. The farmers are struggling because of the BJP’s policies and then the party criticises the farmers in turn,” a statement issued by the SP quoted Akhilesh as saying.

On Wednesday evening, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) held a meeting in Aligarh in support of the farmers stir.

Expressing their full support to the protesting farmers of Punjab and Haryana, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu group) cautioned against moves to divide the farmers’ protest.

Talking to media, BKU’s UP unit chief Yogesh Pratap Singh and General Secretary Shailendra Pal Singh said that apart from revocation of the new farm laws, the farmers have also been demanding setting up of a Farm Commission, comprising agricultural scientists and farmers.

The BKU leaders said more farmers from surrounding districts are expected to join them in the coming days.

Farmers from western UP districts and belonging to groups like Bharatiya Kisan Union, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) are protesting at the border with Delhi.

Hundreds of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

