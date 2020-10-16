Farmers in 3 districts to get electricity during daytime from October 24

In the initial phase, the government will provide electricity during daytime to farmers in 1,055 villages of the three districts. (Representational)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch Gujarat government’s ambitious Dinkar Yojana to provide electricity to farmers for agriculture use during daytime in three districts – Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Dahod – in a programme on October 24.

In the initial phase, the government will provide electricity during daytime to farmers in 1,055 villages of the three districts.

The government had announced the Dinkar Yojana in the state’s annual budget this year. It plans to provide electricity in the daytime to farmers across the state by the end of 2022 at the cost of Rs 3,500 crore. It has been a long-pending demand of farmers to get electricity for agriculture purpose during daytime to avoid risking their lives to wild animals in the fields in night hours.

A senior government official said that Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Dahod were selected in the initial phase on the basis of the risk the farmers run to encounter wild animals in the fields during night time and available network to change the grid. The farmers will get the power supply in two shifts – from 5 am to 1 pm and from 1 pm to 9 pm – in turns.

The PM will also launch the newly built UN Mehta Heart Hospital building in Ahmedabad and the Girnar ropeway project of Junagadh. The Girnar ropeway project is being considered as one of the largest such projects in Asia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd