‘Farmers’ gherao BJP MP in Haryana, smash car windscreen

Protesting farmers Tuesday blocked a BJP MP’s car and smashed its windscreen while he was leaving a party worker’s residence in Kuskushetra’s Shahabad town, the incident being the latest in a series of protests against the leaders of the ruling JJP-BJP alliance in Haryana.

Groups of farmers also raised slogans and protested against Women and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda in Kaithal and state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar in Panipat during separate events to mark BJP’s foundation day.

Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini said police had a tough time in getting him away from the protesters. He, however, added that those who indulge in acts of violence against elected representatives cannot be farmers. “Such people are defaming farmers,” he added.

Describing the attack on Saini as “murderous”, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said while it is the democratic right of farmers to hold a protest, violence will not be tolerated. “It was a murderous attack on the MP. This is not a small incident,” he said.