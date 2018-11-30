Farmers’ march Highlights: They are not seeking gift from govt on farm loan waiver, says Rahul Gandhi

Opposition leaders Friday mounted their attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the prevailing agrarian crisis in the country, as a sea of farmers descended on Parliament Street with a clutch of demands. Lending his support to the kisan rally, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, “Farmers not seeking gift from govt on farm loan waiver, they are asking for what’s due to them.” Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a warning to the BJP government and said, “Modi govt should implement Swaminathan panel report soon, otherwise farmers will wreak havoc in 2019 polls.”

Thousands of farmers from across India marched to Parliament from Ramlila Maidan, demanding an end to the agrarian crisis in the country as well as a special sitting to discuss the situation. Farmers, who have banded together under All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), had gathered in New Delhi on Thursday.

The AIKSCC claims that the rally is “one of the largest congregations of farmers” in the national capital in recent times. Police have made elaborate arrangements for the rally, with at least 3,500 personnel deployed along the route.