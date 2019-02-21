Farmer’s death triggers war of words between TDP, YSRCP

The death of a farmer in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh has turned controversial after the YSRCP and the BJP alleged that he was beaten up by police after he opposed the construction of a helipad for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit near his farm.

State minister Prathipati Pulla Rao, who is from Guntur, said the field where the helipad was built was not owned by P Koteshwara Rao, the farmer who was found dead. Koteshwara Rao, who belonged to the Backward Classes community, allegedly consumed pesticide in his papaya field hours before CM Naidu was to arrive in the area for a cultural function. “Rao appears to have consumed pesticide due to family problems.

Police is investigating what exactly happened. His papaya field has not been touched or destroyed to build a helipad as is being alleged by YSRCP. If anyone can prove that this field is owned by Rao or his crop was destroyed by police to build a helipad, I will resign as minister. If Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy cannot prove his allegations, he should leave the state,’’ Pulla Rao said.

YSRCP had on Tuesday alleged that Koteshwara Rao was beaten up by police for refusing to hand over the land for a temporary helipad. Party leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked a fact-finding team of party leaders to visit the village on Wednesday.