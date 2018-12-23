Farmer’s body found hanging at UP hospital

The body of a 36-year-old patient was found hanging from a staircase railing at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences early Saturday. Nitin Gangwar, a farmer, is survived by his wife and two children, aged 8 and 11.

Police said that prima facie, there was no evidence of foul play and suspect he committed suicide. His family had informed them that Gangwar was depressed, they said.

SGPGI’s PRO Ashutosh Sothi said Gangwar was admitted on December 19 for recurring ulcers in his liver. The problem was diagnosed around four months ago and this was the second time he was at the hospital. “Doctors said they were trying to cure Nitin without a liver transplant, and even though his reports were showing improvement, he committed suicide,” he added.

“Around 2 am, he went to relieve himself. When he did not return for a long time, (Gangwar’s wife) Kusum went to look for him and found his body… hanging from the railing of the stairs. We have sent the body for a post-mortem,” said Sub-Inspector Ramakant Dwivedi.

No complaint has been filed by Gangwar’s family, police said.