Bharat Bandh Today LIVE updates: Nationwide farmers protest today; Punjab, Haryana cops on standby

Friday, September 25, 2020
FinCEN Files
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 25, 2020 9:36:06 am
Bharat Bandh: Nationwide farmers' protest today; Punjab, Haryana cops on alert. Get latest updates here.

09:36 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Strict vigilance at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border

As a precautionary measure, cops have also been deployed in Chilla area near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border point.

09:21 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Farmers block Amritsar-Delhi national highway

Farmers, under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), block the Amritsar-Delhi national highway near Phillaur in Jalandhar on Friday.

09:13 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Mansa district responds to Bharat Bandh call


Markets in Mansa district of Punjab wore a deserted look ahead of the farmers' agitiation on Friday. (Express photo/Raakhi Jagga)

09:07 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Farmers begin 3-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab, train services take a hit

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana will go on a day-long strike today in protest against the farm Bills. As many as 31 farmer organisations have also announced an indefinite ‘rail roko’ agitation from October 1. In Punjab, various unions have started a three-day ‘rail roko’ protest against Centre’s farm Bills at six different locations in the state with 1,000 to 1,500 farmers sitting on the tracks at each protest site. The Railways partially cancelled 20 trains and short-terminated five trains till September 26 as protesters blocked rail tracks at various places, including Amritsar, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Barnala, Mansa and Nabha. The ‘rail roko’ started at about 1 pm on Thursday, will continue till 1 pm on Saturday, said Satnam Singh Pannu, president of Kisan Mazdoor Sangh Committee. 

09:05 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Nationwide farmers protest against farm Bills today

After holding separate protests, the Bharatiya Kisan Union and several other organizations on Friday will hold nationwide demonstration and “chakkajam” against three contentious farm legislations -- The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill -- which were passed by Parliament earlier this week. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

bharat bandh, bharat bandh today, farmer strike, farmer strike today, farmer strike news, farmer strike latest news, farmer protest news, farmer nationawide strike, farm bill 2020, farm bill 2020, bharat bandh live news, bharat bandh news update, bharat bandh 2020, bharat bandh live, bharat bandh latest news, bharat bandh live news, bharat bandh live updates, bharat band live news, bharat bandh in india Farmers erect a temporary shade on railway tracks to take shelter from the sun as they block the rail tracks during a protest against farm bills in Devi Dasspura village on the outskirts of Amritsar. (Reuters)

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against three farm reform bills — The Farmers’ Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill — passed by the Parliament in the recently concluded Monsoon session. Last week, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, an MP of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of the BJP’s oldest allies, resigned from the Narendra Modi Cabinet, in protest against the bills.

While farmers are protesting against all three bills, their objections are mostly against the provisions of the first. And while there is no uniform demand among the protesters or a unified leadership, it emerges that their concerns are mainly about sections relating to “trade area”, “trader”, “dispute resolution” and “market fee” in the first bill.

As many as 31 farmers’ organisations, which have different ideologies and leanings, are to fight collectively against these Bills, and the first agenda on their common programme is the ‘Punjab Bandh Call’, slated for Friday (September 25).

