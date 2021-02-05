Farmers at Rajasthan-Haryana border to join chakka jam on Feb 6

Responding to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s call for a ‘chakka jam’ on Saturday, protesters camping at the Haryana-Rajasthan border for two months now will look to block National Highway 48 as well as local roads.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s Sanjay Madhav said, “We will look to block NH-48 between 12 pm and 3 pm. While we will block the highway, people supporting us in Gurgaon will block NH-48 there, those in Bawal will block there. We expect local residents will also support the call and block local roads in their areas… In addition, we will also look to make the tolls free.”

Confirming this, Satnarayan Nehra, head of the Nehra khap, said, “Word has already reached all local villages regarding the chakka jam. Whoever is near toll plazas will look to make those free, those near the expressway will block that, while the rest of us will block local roads… We are completely with the cause – even today, we have sent a tractor full of ration to the border.”

Rewari Police, meanwhile, said their deployment will remain the same. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal said, “We may add more personnel depending on the situation on the day, but, as of now, we believe we have sufficient force deployed.”

At the Sunhera-Junhera border, protesters refused to share details about their plans, fearing it would be “leaked” to the administration. “We will be participating in the chakka jam but we are still finalising the details. We do not want to divulge anything right now because there are still two days for the event; we do not want to give anyone the opportunity to take action that may foil our efforts,” said Ramzan Chaudhary, head of the Nuh unit of Jai Kisan Andolan.

In Palwal, , where a demonstration began on NH-19 earlier this week, protesters said they are yet to reach a decision.

“We will hold a meeting and decide if we want to join the chakka jam and, if so, how we want to carry it out,” said Arun Jaildar, president of the 52 pals of Palwal and adjoining areas, who is leading the protest.