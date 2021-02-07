Farmers are in my heart: Rawat invokes Hanuman

Amid the farm agitation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Saturday tried to reassure farmers in his state by invoking Lord Hanuman.

“Irrespective of what is happening in the name of farmers’ movement, we are sensitive about farmers. If I were Hanuman, I would have torn open my chest to show how I feel about them,” he said in Dehradun after distributing interest-free loan cheques among farmers. Cheque distribution programmes were held at 101 places in Uttarakhand. Over 25,000 farmers received cheques, said officials.