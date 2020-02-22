Farmer suicides: Andhra govt pays first tranche of compensation to families

The government had made a provision in the Budget for paying the compensation. According to officials, the suicide cases were verified in each case by the District Collectors. (File) The government had made a provision in the Budget for paying the compensation. According to officials, the suicide cases were verified in each case by the District Collectors. (File)

Dismissing the previous TDP government’s claim that 391 farmers committed suicide due to debt, crop losses during its rule, the YRS Congress Party government on Friday stated that 1,513 farmers committed suicide during the previous regime and released the first tranche of Rs 35.55 crore to provide ex-gratia to 627 families of the deceased.

Each of the families will receive ex-gratia of approximately Rs 7 lakh in the first tranche.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said 1,513 farmers committed suicide during the previous regime and vowed to give compensation to families of all the remaining 1,122 farmers that the TDP did not compensate.

The government had made a provision in the Budget for paying the compensation. According to officials, the suicide cases were verified in each case by the District Collectors.

“The previous government did not provide any support to farmers in distress. But my government is not like that. We will take care of farmers in distress. All the District Collectors must reach out to the families of the farmers who committed suicide and give them assurance that this government would take care of them. As soon as the facts of the suicide are verified, the families should be paid the ex-gratia immediately,” Jagan said.

He advised Collectors to ensure that the amount reaches the families directly.

