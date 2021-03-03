FARMER-SON SUICIDE CASE: Majithia demands cheating case against Punjab CM, PPCC chief

Raising the issue of suicide by father-son duo of Jagtar Singh and Kirpal Singh, marginal farmers in Hoshiarpur district who owned one acre of land and who ended their lives last month, during the zero hour in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. (File)

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday demanded registration of case of cheating against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar and Punjab Co-operation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in connection with two farmer suicides last month.

Raising the issue of suicide by father-son duo of Jagtar Singh and Kirpal Singh, marginal farmers in Hoshiarpur district who owned one acre of land and who ended their lives last month, during the zero hour in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Majithia said the suicide note left by Jagtar mentioned “Congress government’s promise of waiving the loans”, and added that it further read that “the loan taken from a society was not waived off”.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema alleged “big scam” in “giving JCT company land” to a private players for Rs 92 crore. He said the market price of the land was Rs 400 crore. He demanded a Vigilance probe into the matter.

Akali MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra raised the issue relating to Punjabi University Patiala and said University was “on verge of closure”, was under Rs 150 crore overdrafting” and that everyone including “employees, lecturers and students were protesting”.

AAP MLA Meet Hayer lamented that family of a bus driver who died bringing pilgrims from Hazoor Sahib was not being acknowldged as corona warrior and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh announced by the government was not being paid to him as local administration noted that he was an ad-hoc employee and not a regular one.

