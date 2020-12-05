Farmer protests only in Punjab… most are Cong workers: MoS Agriculture

Kailash Choudhary (Twitter@KailashBaytu)

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said Friday that the protests by farmers are not a nationwide phenomenon and are restricted to Punjab.

Choudhary even claimed that many of the protesting farmers in Punjab were Congress workers.

“The farmers’ agitation is not in the entire country and is only in Punjab. Even in Punjab, such people, whom we can say…are mostly Congress workers. I want to say that the decision will be taken in the interest of the farmers and in tomorrow’s meeting the outcome will be positive,” Choudhary told reporters in Jaipur.

