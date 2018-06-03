Farmers protest LIVE: Nationwide stir enters day 3; vegetable, milk supply likely to be hit

Farmers protest LIVE UPDATES: Farmers agitation at Nashik collector office (Express Photo by Mayur Bargaje) Farmers protest LIVE UPDATES: Farmers agitation at Nashik collector office (Express Photo by Mayur Bargaje)

The nationwide farmers protest entered its third day on Sunday. The supply of milk and vegetables is likely to be affected in some parts of the country due to the agitation. On Saturday, clashes broke out in parts of Punjab between protesting farmers and traders, and the supply of milk and vegetables was hit in some areas. Business was affected in many markets of Rajasthan, too, as nearly 150 trucks carrying vegetables and fruit were stopped from entering Muhana Mandi, the state’s biggest wholesale market, and prices rose in wholesale markets.

Earlier, vendors in Delhi-NCR vegetable market had said that prices have shot up due to country-wide farmers’ protest. More than 100 farmers groups are participating in a 10-day nationwide strike to demand a complete loan waiver in the agriculture sector and the implementation of recommendations made by the MS Swaminathan Committee. The strike, declared by the All India Kisan Mahasangh, is being staged in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, among other states.

However, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an RSS-affiliated outfit, has decided against participating in the strike.